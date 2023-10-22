Karnataka police arrest six persons including police inspector for attempt to kidnap contractor

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Holenarasipur police have cracked down on an interesting attempt to kidnap for ransom case by arresting six persons including the police inspector on Sunday.

Addressing the press here Mohamed Sujita MS, superintendent of police, said that the police have arrested Ashok, son of Jogaiah, police inspector of the internal security department in Kolar, Satish working in a drinking water supply agency in Bengaluru, Tejasvi and Aravind, real estate agents from Channarayapatna, Murugan a masonry and Madhusudan an LIC agent from Bengaluru in connection with attempted to kidnap one Ashwathnarayana Gowda the class one contractor and the close confident of former minister and JDS leader HD Revanna on October 10 near Holenarasipur.

She said Lohit Kumar and Praveen Nepali from Bengaluru have been absconding in this connection. Inspector Ashok is the mastermind of the gang and allegedly hatched a conspiracy to Kidnap Ashwathnarayana a month ago.

Tejasvi and Aravind have watched the movements and whereabouts of Gowda travelling in three vehicles. SP also said that on October 10th they watched Ashwathnarayana Gowda since morning when he left his residence in Channarayapatna and followed him in two vehicles.

It may be recalled that Gowda miraculously escaped in a Fortuner vehicle when the gang waylaid his vehicle and smashed the windshield near Suranahalli of Holenarasipur taluk. The police also seized three vehicles i10, Innova and Eco sports cars, 8 Cell phones,1 sickle and two iron rods from them.

The SP has formed six special police teams to nab the culprits in this connection. The SP said that two persons of the same gang allegedly had been involved in the kidnap case of former MLA of Kolar Vartur Prakash. The modus of operandi is to extorsion and kidnap for ransom by choosing financially sound persons. ASP Thammiah was present.

