Nod for 4 Karnataka's RTCs to recruit 6,800 staff

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Saturday gave approval to recruit 6,500 driving and 300 technical staff in its four transport corporations. Because of no recruitments in the past eight years, the number of vacancies went up to 13,669 employees in the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC). Many employees retired and several quit during this period.

Though the corporations appealed to the government to allow them to recruit 13,000 driving and technical staff, approval has been given only to recruit 6,800 employees in the first phase. The KKRTC has been allowed to recruit 1,619 drivers and 300 conductors. With this, the state will collectively get 8,719 driving and technical staff.

