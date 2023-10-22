Home States Karnataka

Nod for 4 Karnataka's RTCs to recruit 6,800 staff

The state government on Saturday gave approval to recruit 6,500 driving and 300 technical staff in its four transport corporations.

Published: 22nd October 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC, Bengaluru

Image for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state government on Saturday gave approval to recruit 6,500 driving and 300 technical staff in its four transport corporations. Because of no recruitments in the past eight years, the number of vacancies went up to 13,669 employees in the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC). Many employees retired and several quit during this period.

Though the corporations appealed to the government to allow them to recruit 13,000 driving and technical staff, approval has been given only to recruit 6,800 employees in the first phase. The KKRTC has been allowed to recruit 1,619 drivers and 300 conductors. With this, the state will collectively get 8,719 driving and technical staff. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMTC KKRTC KSRTC NWKRTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp