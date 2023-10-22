Uchila Dasara a big hit

Prakash Samaga By

Express News Service

UDUPI: Dasara celebrations are being held at Sri Mahalakshmi Temple in Uchila here from October 15 to October 24. The second Dasara festival this year is being organised in a grand manner in the temple, and elaborate arrangements are on to make this gala event a grand success.

Yuva Dasara was held on October 15. This second most important temple of the fisher community (Mogaveera) in coastal Karnataka, next only to Shree Kula Mahastri Amma Temple in Bennekudru near Barkur, which is the family deity of the community, has been drawing devotees from different places.

During Dasara, cultural events, cracker show and a procession are organised and draw large crowds. This temple has also given a boost to religious tourism in the region. Sri Mahalakshmi Temple, Uchila was rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 32 crore, and the Brahmakalashotsava and other religious rituals were held in April last year. Till 2021, Udupi people had to go to Mangaluru to see the grandeur of Dasara festival, however last year, Uchila Temple started it on a grand note.

