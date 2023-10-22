We are rewriting SOPs for firecracker shops: Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services DGP

By Express News Service

From rewriting the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to bringing in a more holistic approach towards fire safety, Director General of Police of Fire and Emergency Services, Kamal Pant, spoke about various aspects related to fire safety, in a dialogue with The New Sunday Express.

What is your perspective on fire safety measures with regards to the Koramangala fire incident?

The criteria of fire protection requirements for high-rise buildings requiring permission from the fire department have changed now. Previously, all buildings that were of 15 metre height and above had to get permissions. It has now been increased to 21 metre. The incident in Koramangala occurred as the owner had stored over 12 commercial cylinders on the premises, with leakage from one of them causing multiple explosions.

How about other restaurants in the city operating without appropriate safety measures?

Numerous restaurants operate without adequate fire safety measures, primarily because their buildings fall under the 21-metre exemption. It’s also important to note that roof-top restaurants are required to obtain permission from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Should fire clearance be mandatory for all structures regardless of height?

Various industries are subject to different regulatory criteria, including building height and others. For commercial buildings, the current standard is 21 metre. With the number of high-rise structures growing in the city, it becomes challenging to oversee all of them. Each department has its own constraints and limitations. However, the safety of lives and property remains paramount. When we identify any safety vulnerabilities or shortcomings, we immediately take action and issue fire advisories to address these concerns.

Do LPG godowns have permission to run within residential areas?

No. Storing LPG cylinders requires approval and licensing from multiple agencies, including the Explosive Department and PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation). These departments look into the matter when such incidents occur.

There were fire accidents in apartments. Why has the attitude towards fire safety not changed despite numerous such incidents?

While authorities have roles and responsibilities, people should also take equal responsibility for their actions. Every department operates with its own constraints while regulating and enforcing safety measures. However, people must remain vigilant and contribute to ensuring overall safety. The fire department does not renew fire clearance for any apartment if iron grills are put up obstructing any escape routes during emergencies.

How many food courts in the city comply with safety measures?

Many establishments implement fire safety measures even if their buildings are less than 21 metre tall. It is common when a restaurant operates in partnership with an organisation. Implementing these measures will not only enhance safety, but also facilitate investment opportunities for them.

How is the fire department keeping up with the growing high-rise buildings with regards to acquiring equipment and providing adequate training?

We have special ladders capable of reaching up to 90 metre height, supported by three different types of machines designed to address various emergency situations. Our department is well prepared and trained to operate all these equipment. Further, strict compliance with regulations and fire safety measures is mandatory for all high-rises. It also includes using high-quality steel that can withstand hours of fire among other measures.

What is the role of AI in improving the quality of services in the fire department?

We have planned to modernise and strengthen the fire control system with the integration of AI and technology. Just like the police department has GPS-installed Hoysalas for better navigation, the fire department vehicles will also be installed with such features. Currently, the fire management personnel have designated members in the traffic control room who help them navigate through areas during emergencies.

With the city facing a water shortage, does the department face water supply issues?

Our department has an unlimited supply of water from both the state and the city water supply boards. A rise in fire incidents is noted during summer, but our firemen are always alert. Even in the rainy season, their efforts go into rescue activities from flooded areas. We also keep replacing our old vehicles and have sufficient vehicles in our fleet.

What kind of training do people undergo to enrol in the fire department?

All officers in the fire department understand the behaviour of fire very well. They are science graduates with chemistry as one of their major subjects. Each officer is trained at the National Fire Service College in Nagpur and all senior officers undergo a one-and-a-half-month training in London. All junior-level officers are also regularly trained. The officers are well equipped and tested for multiple factors like how fast they run holding the hose.

Do you have heavy fire-resistant suits now?

They are equipped with it, but they wear it only when they have to pass through fire. The fire-resistant suits are made of very heavy synthetic material making it difficult to wear through the whole day. It is readily available to the firemen. They even have the provision of breaking a wall to get inside if there are no other routes to escape.

Is it mandatory for small shops or crowded areas to have fire safety provisions?

There is no such mandate, but they are advised to take precautionary measures. Most small shops are seen equipping themselves with fire safety equipment. Any person investing in building a property ensures to take safety measures and use quality products to minimise the occurrence of a hazard since setting it up requires a hefty investment.

Does Bengaluru need more fire stations?

We have 20 stations currently which are sufficient for now. Since the city is growing rapidly with new areas coming up, we are now looking at catering to the rising population. Until then, a few private organisations are also present which can also help the fire department in extreme circumstances.

What is the decision being made about cracker shops?

There will be major changes. The home minister held an exhaustive meeting. We will rewrite our SOPs. The latest circular is from 1980. There have been changes to that, but post the Attibele incident, things will become more holistic. Firecrackers are seasonal, mainly during Deepavali. Most of them are manufactured and shipped from Tamil Nadu. Attibele and surroundings have become the secondary wholesale market. They were running their businesses using some provisions. The government has taken cognisance and will place stringent norms and guidelines. Rules will be changed which is needed. All departments will be on the same page. The announcements will come before Deepavali.

You were the city police commissioner when the DJ Halli police station was set on fire. How did you handle it?

I have seen such situations earlier, but this one was completely different. Due to Covid norms, 30% of the police force was on leave. We had to immediately mobilise the force. I had to call my follow party. When we reached the area there was no electricity, and it was pitch dark and I was also new to the position then. People were running towards the vehicle as smoke started to rise, while stones were being thrown. People were panic-stricken. Around 50-60 people were stuck inside the police station and we had to get to them. Around 4-5 vehicles were also set on fire. Locals helped us get to the station and we entered the premises by jumping multiple boundaries. The relief we felt by being together and doing our duty is beyond words. After that, we launched an operation, brought the situation under control and peace prevailed within 15 minutes. Local and community leaders also helped a lot, and fortunately, it didn’t spread to other parts of Bengaluru.

With law and order and traffic they are constantly at work and active. But the fire force is quite inactive workwise. How do you keep the staff motivated?

It’s not that nothing happens. Firefighters are involved in many activities that might not catch your attention. In rural places, our personnel go to rescue cattle and we are there to protect the lives and property of everyone and of any kind. Our personnel don’t hesitate to go 30-40 km to help someone and will not dismiss any calls. They are always on duty. A fireman is like an army man. Equipment maintenance is very important. Because he knows if it’s not working well, he will be the first casualty. When I go to fire stations and tell them to start vehicles – they immediately start, and there is no delay. Even pumps need to be working properly. One can’t be complacent. They even go to evacuate people from car wreckage and floods – but go unnoticed.

What is the incentive given to firemen?

Incentives as per scale are being given. The hard duty allowance is also applicable to firemen. If some other incentives are possible we will provide them. All other facilities such as a house, and health funds are given. If there are any other issues we try to help and support them. Fire personnel get the same benefits as policemen.

Fire personnel also deal with non-fire-related emergencies. How are they trained mentally?

They are very prompt with non-fire related incidents too. They don’t just have water equipment, but also many types of cutters to help in any situation. Fire is imminent during major accidents, so they are always on standby. They are self-driven to be on the spot for all kinds of incidents. The motto is to save and protect lives. Fire personnel are always motivated. There is a 280-foot ladder and just a lift carrying one attached to a harness, one needs to be prepared, and they are mentally tuned for it. When I first got up on the ladder, some 100 feet in the air, I was nervous. But the team didn’t even hesitate. In most of the fire mishaps the roof collapses but still firemen keep going. A fireman never runs away, you wouldn’t have heard of such an incident.

How did 9/11 motivate the personnel in India? We heard of several instances where everyone was running away from the scene, firemen kept going inside to help.

They take a lot of pride that they belong to the same profession and service. The firemen knew that the building would not stand long but the thought of rescuing people was a priority. In India when they go into such buildings, they go with determination and vigour. Even during the Koramangala incident, the building room was melting but it didn’t stop the team.

Should the helpline for fire emergencies be made more prominent?

Earlier we had 101. The Ministry of Home Affairs has now come up with 112, as the only emergency response number. We have switched from 101 or 100 to 112. However, till sometime 100, 101 were still functional. When individuals are dialing 100 or 101 in crisis and able to recall only that number they will still get a response.

