7-year-old boy dies after taking nati medicine in Karnataka

CHIKKABALLAPUR: A seven-year-old boy died after allegedly consuming a concoction given by a traditional medicine practitioner in Chikkaballapur. Though the incident occurred on October 13, it came to light only recently.

Chikkaballapur SP DL Nagesh said the boy, Vedesh, a resident of Nallaguttapalaya, had rashes in his ears. His parents Srinivas and Sashikala, who are illiterate and daily wage labourers, took him to the traditional medical practitioner at Boyinehalli, 15 km away from their village.

The traditional medicine practitioner, Satheesh, gave the drug, but the boy’s condition did not improve. It only got worse and around 10.30 a.m. on October 13, his parents rushed him to the government hospital, but doctors declared him dead, the SP said.

The police were not informed and the body was buried around 3 pm the same day. Finding it suspicious, a Dalit leader rushed to the government hospital and got the death certificate.

Dalit leader files plaint

The Dalit leader also informed the police around 4.30 pm, the SP said. Rural Sub-Inspector Pradeep Poojary immediately went to the hospital and on not finding the body, he visited the village, where he learnt that the boy had already been buried, the SP said.

It is learnt that the boy’s parents chose traditional medicine on the advice of villagers, though there is a primary health centre nearby. Based on the complaint of the parents, a case has been booked. The police are now waiting for the autopsy report.

