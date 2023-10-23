Ibrahim’s travels to decide his future course against JDS leadership in Karnataka  

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Union minister CM Ibrahim, who continues to claim that he is the rightful JDS state president, is scheduled to meet his sympathisers in some states in India and abroad, before taking further action.

Before taking a call on his political future, Ibrahim wants to approach friends for advice and has hence planned to take a tour. He is expected to state his decision on Wednesday, a source said. With former prime minister and JDS national president HD Deve Gowda ousting Ibrahim from the state president’s post for attacking the former’s decision to ally with the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the former Union minister has been weighing his options, including moving court after Vijayadashami. He also claimed to have offers from various parties, including from NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

“After Kerala and Tamil Nadu, I am going to Udaipur for a programme. I will be heading to Mumbai on October 26, where I’ll meet other party leaders. I will not sit back, as I am a global traveller,” he told reporters, before leaving for abroad on Sunday.

According to sources, he has supporters cutting across party lines, and also in other countries, as he had developed good contacts when he was the civil aviation minister in Gowda’s regime as PM.

Ideological reasons

“I again request HD Deve Gowda with folded hands to reconsider the JDS’ alliance with BJP. There is time for the Lok Sabha elections, so let’s talk. Let’s salute Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as we have no personal differences with them, but oppose them for ideological reasons,” he said, however, adding that he has no faith in former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

“I formed the core committee and appointed office-bearers. The JDS state president has power in the state. If the state president goes against the Constitution, he should be given notice after a meeting, with a two-thirds majority of the members to remove him,” he argued.

Meanwhile, Gowda wished Shah on Sunday on the latter’s birthday on ‘X’. “My birthday wishes to Home Minister Shri @AmitShah. May God give him good health and a long fulfilling life,” he wrote. “I pray that the Lord blesses him with good health and gives him the spirit and strength to serve the people for a long time,” wrote Kumaraswamy, who is the current JDS state president.

