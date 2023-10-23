Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM must give white paper on power: JDS state president

Published: 23rd October 2023 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 07:44 AM

HD Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday hit back at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for saying that he does not run the government from a star hotel as the former CM did.

Likening Siddaramaiah to Nero, Kumaraswamy alleged that the chief minister is not solving the problems of farmers, who are suffering because of a shortage of electricity to run their irrigation pump sets. “Nero was playing the fiddle while Rome was burning. The Nero of Karnataka watched a cricket match while the people were in trouble,” he said in a statement. Siddaramaiah watched the ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Alleging that the Congress government has created an artificial scarcity of electricity, Kumaraswamy insisted that Siddaramaiah should present a white paper on the actual power situation. He blamed Siddaramaiah for the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition government, which he headed, in 2019. 

On the allegation of him running the government from a five-star hotel when he was CM, Kumaraswamy asked why Siddaramaiah, who had lost power in 2018, did not vacate the CM’s official quarters. “Kannadigas have not forgotten that the good man who gave five-year government (as CM) continued to occupy the bungalow in the name of someone else without any hesitation,” he said.

He asked as to why Siddaramaiah was hung up on that hotel when the I.N.D.I.A bloc held its meeting at the same hotel a few months ago.

