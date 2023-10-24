Congress leader and former Kolar Zilla panchayat President Srinivas murdered; six arrested

V Velayudham By

Express News Service

KOLAR: Within hours of the murder of Congress leader, former Kolar Zilla panchayat president Srinivas, Kolar police arrested six persons near Lakshmisagara under Vemgal Police limits. The police even opened fire on two persons who attempted to escape after assaulting the police.

Central Range Inspector General of Police B R Ravikanthe Gowda said the preliminary investigation has revealed that it is not political murder and it is due to old rivalry. The team headed by Kolar Superintendent of Police M Narayan succeeded in arresting six persons. The police have taken up the investigation on various angles he said.

After the brutal murder of Srinivas, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar rushed to the hospital along with former speaker Ramesh Kumar and spoke to the police officers. ADGP Law and Order Hitendra visited the spot and hospital.

Kolar Superintendent of Police M. Narayan said the preliminary investigation has revealed that due to previous enmity, the murder has been reported.

Accused Venugopal and deceased were not on good terms, although both are long relatives, there was rivalry on a few issues he said.

Superintendent of Police Narayan said Venugopal resident of Srinivasapur along with his associates Santhosh of Bangarpet, Muneendra of Kolar town, Nagendra of Mulbagal, Arshith Kumar and Arun Kumar of Vemgal hatched a plan to murder Srinivas, on Monday when Srinivas near his site where in construction of bar and restaurant is ongoing on the outskirt of Srinivasapura.

All six came in two-wheelers used pepper spray and assaulted Srinivivas with lethal weapons, even they attempted to assault his relative who was with him, they run away from the spot.

Immediately after the incident, three teams were formed to nab the accused under his direct supervision.

Narayan said the police got credible information they were moving towards KGF, police started rounding them, later they reached Lakshmisagara, where in a team of police officers including Venkatesh, Satheesh, Annaiah, cops Nagesh and Manjunath rounded them, asked them to surrender, when Venugopal, Santhosh Kumar, Muneendra started to assault police to escape, police opened fire on air, and later on their legs, where in Muneendra sustained bullet injuries on his two legs, and bullet injuries to Venugopal.

Narayan also said the team has been directed to investigate from various angles including using the technical team.

Narayan said, the cremation of Srinivas in Srinivasapura took place peacefully, and tight security measures were taken up he said.

