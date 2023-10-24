Home States Karnataka

Mild tremor felt in Karnataka's Raichur district

"It was a mild earthquake of 2.7 on the Richter scale that lasted only for one or two seconds," Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said.

Published: 24th October 2023

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAICHUR: A mild tremor measuring 2. 7 on the Richter scale occurred at Lingasugur Taluk in the district, authorities said on Tuesday.

The tremor occurred in the wee hours of Monday, sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said.

The tremor did not cause any damage as it was mild, they said. However, people panicked. 

"It was a mild earthquake of 2.7 on the Richter scale that lasted only for one or two seconds. The epicentre of it was 2.6 km southwest of the Hatti Gram Panchayat," a KSNDMC official said.

