Mild tremor felt in Karnataka's Raichur district

By PTI

RAICHUR: A mild tremor measuring 2. 7 on the Richter scale occurred at Lingasugur Taluk in the district, authorities said on Tuesday.

The tremor occurred in the wee hours of Monday, sources in the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said.

The tremor did not cause any damage as it was mild, they said. However, people panicked.

"It was a mild earthquake of 2.7 on the Richter scale that lasted only for one or two seconds. The epicentre of it was 2.6 km southwest of the Hatti Gram Panchayat," a KSNDMC official said.

