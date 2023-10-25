Buzz in BJP over Shobha Karandlaje getting party state chief post

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As BJP struggles to appoint a state president five months after its rout in the state, there is a buzz that Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje could pip others in the fray to get the post. Though Karandlaje has earlier said she is not interested, a section of leaders from within the party hope that there will be some fresh action if a new president takes over.

Karandlaje, a Vokkaliga, is known to be close to the camps of both party national general secretary BL Santhosh and senior state leader BS Yediyurappa. If appointed, her biggest challenge will be to repeat the party’s performance of winning 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state by taking all factions along and inspiring party cadres to launch a strong campaign.

But analysts felt that taking over the post at this juncture will be burdensome as there is lots to be done in a short time and a likelihood of one getting blamed for the rest of his/her political career if the parliamentary poll results are not favourable.

Though it was said earlier that a new party president would be appointed after Dasara, which concluded on Tuesday, the party did not provide any clarity. Party state General Secretary and MLC Ravikumar only said that the decision would be taken soon.

Party sources, who preferred not to be named, pointed out that the party top brass is busy with the polls to five states and they will not be available to take this crucial decision till the results are declared on December 3. “If such a decision is so near, do you think (former chief minister Basavaraj) Bommai would have gone for a surgery? Now, it is time to wait. The decision is likely only in December,” they added.

First-time MLA and party state vice-president BY Vijayendra’s name too is doing the rounds for the post. But some party leaders wondered as to how nearly 80 per cent of legislators who are senior to Vijayendra could work under him. But others said that Vijayendra can be effective as he will be guided by his father Yediyurappa.

Political analyst BS Murthy said BJP needs to step out and play aggressively on the front foot, considering that the Lok Sabha polls are just months away. “It will be an excellent opportunity to appoint teams from communities that the party is working hard to get the support of. The longer the party keeps the position of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly vacant and continues with a party president whose term is over, it is missing opportunities to bounce back.’’

