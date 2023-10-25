Hotel bills of 2022 Belagavi session yet to be cleared

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) Commissioner Ashok Dugunti offered to clear the bills of hotel and lodge owners for providing accommodation and other services to legislators, their staff and government officials during the winter session held here last year.

Meeting hotel and lodged owners on Monday, he said that after verifying the bills, they will be produced before the district administration, which will then approve them.

This year, the government is likely to hold the winter session here between December 4 and 15. The city authorities earlier held a meeting with hotel and lodge owners, asking them to reserve rooms for public representatives and government officers attending the session. But the hotel owners complained that the bills for the 2022 winter session were still pending.

Belagavi Hotel Owners’ Association (BHOA) president Ajay Pai said that Dudagunti asked the association to collect all the details, within a week, as to how many hotels have received the payments and how many are pending. He said a few prominent hotels in the city have not yet registered as members of BHOA.

“We have asked them to get registered and submit the details within a week to allow the association to submit them to BCC. The details are then forwarded to the district administration. Only after that the total amount of pending and non-pending bills can be calculated,” he said.

BCC officials had assured the hotel and lodge owners that they would clear the pending bills at the earliest. Following that, Dudagunti had the meeting. He was not available.

