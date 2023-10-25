'I am an aspirant', says MP Renukacharya

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE: Former minister MP Renukacharya on Tuesday said he is also an aspirant for the post of BJP state president, and democratic decision making should be brought back into the party. “The party should take everyone into confidence. It was during the previous elections to the state assembly that former CM BS Yediyurappa advised the party high command not to change some of the candidates.

By not listening to his words, the party has fallen,” he said during the Sarvajanika Vijayadashami programme here. He also said Narendra Modi should become the prime minister again and they should all work hard for this. Karnataka needs a secular and capable leader like former CM BS Yediyurappa, who steered the party to power, he said.

“The time has come again to take the party in the right direction. It is better to go to the general elections under the leadership of Yediyurappa, who has secular credentials. Yediyurappa, who is in the twilight of his political career still commands respect among people of Karnataka,” he added.

