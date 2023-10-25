Home States Karnataka

'I am an aspirant', says MP Renukacharya

Karnataka needs a secular and capable leader like former CM BS Yediyurappa, who steered the party to power, he also said.

Published: 25th October 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

MP Renukacharya

Karnataka BJP leader Renukacharya

By Express News Service

DAVANGERE:  Former minister MP Renukacharya on Tuesday said he is also an aspirant for the post of BJP state president, and democratic decision making should be brought back into the party. “The party should take everyone into confidence. It was during the previous elections to the state assembly that former CM BS Yediyurappa advised the party high command not to change some of the candidates.

By not listening to his words, the party has fallen,” he said during the  Sarvajanika Vijayadashami programme here. He also said Narendra Modi should become the prime minister again and they should all work hard for this. Karnataka needs a secular and capable leader like former CM BS Yediyurappa, who steered the party to power, he said.

“The time has come again to take the party in the right direction. It is better to go to the general elections under the leadership of Yediyurappa, who has secular credentials. Yediyurappa, who is in the twilight of his political career still commands respect among people of Karnataka,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP Renukacharya BS Yediyurappa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp