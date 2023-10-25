Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar says he will merge Kanakapura with Bengaluru

A contentious issue surrounding the jurisdiction of Kanakapura has come to the fore due to a heated verbal exchange between former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar.

Published: 25th October 2023 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo | Express)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo | Express)

By ANI

KANAKAPURA: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar on Wednesday asserted that he will ensure the merging of Ramanagara with Bengaluru district.

While addressing a gathering at Kanakapura, DK Shivakumar said, "You are not from Ramanagara district. You are from the Bengaluru district. Let that sink in your mind. What did I say? You are from Bengaluru district."

"We are from Bengaluru. Unnecessarily, they pushed us to Ramanagara district. Don't listen to others. We belong to Bengaluru, not Ramanagara. Not even Bengaluru rural- Bengaluru. I will do it," he added.

A contentious issue surrounding the jurisdiction of Kanakapura has come to the fore due to a heated verbal exchange between former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar.

The central point of contention is whether Kanakapura should remain part of Ramanagara district or be integrated into the state capital, Bengaluru.

DK Shivakumar's recent announcement that Kanakapura will be a part of Bengaluru in the future has stirred a row. HD Kumaraswamy accused DK Shivakumar of orchestrating a scheme to regularize alleged illegal activities around Kanakapura.

He questioned the ownership of properties in the area, the prevalence of benami transactions, and the existence of illegal encroachments. Kumaraswamy vehemently refuted DK Shivakumar's proposal to separate Kanakapura taluk from Ramanagara district and merge it with Bengaluru.

In his reply DK Shivakuma today said "I gave an open challenge to HD Kumaraswamy. I was ready to debate with Kumaraswamy. I am also ready to discuss with HD Kumaraswamy in the Assembly"

The dispute over Kanakapura's jurisdiction continues, with strong opinions on both sides regarding its potential impact on the region and its residents.

Kanakapura, about 55 km from Bengaluru, currently comes under the Ramanagara district that was created in 2007 when HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) was the chief minister. Before 2007, Kanakapura was under Bengaluru Rural district. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka DK Shivkumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp