Powered by Shakti scheme, nearly 10 lakh people witness Jamboo Savari

Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The grand finale of this year’s traditional Dasara, instead of a grand one in the middle of a severe drought in the state, was witnessed by lakhs of people, who had come from across the state to witness the world-famous Jamboo Savari procession on Tuesday.

The prevailing drought condition in 221 taluks did not dampen the spirit of the celebrations as women, aided by the state government’s Shakti scheme that allows them to travel free in state transport buses, turned up in large numbers.

Under the scorching sun, throngs of people started reserving spots along the procession route since morning, though it started only around 1.45 pm. The procession showcased the cultural heritage, historical references and other major features of different districts.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar, district in-charge minister HC Mahadevappa, scion of the Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar offered flowers to the presiding deity Chamundeshwari placed in the 750 kg golden howdah being carried by elephant Abhimanyu, marking the start of the procession. Though the scheduled time was 5 pm in Meena Lagna, it was delayed by nine minutes. Then, the caparisoned elephants began their journey towards Bannimantap.

People stood up and prayed with folded hands as the deity on the elephant passed in front of them, and raised slogans hailing the goddess. As the muhurtham for the start of the procession was in the evening, it reached Bannimantap at 7.30 pm.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Dasara procession by offering puja to Nandhi Dhawja at Balarama Gate at Makara Langa from 1.46 to 2.07 pm to kickstart the procession. He extended his greetings and prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the people. He said they will pray for rain as farmers are in distress.

He said the government had decided to hold a grand Dasara, but dropped the plan to stick to a traditional Dasara that attracted over 10 lakh people on the final day.

The procession had 49 tableaux, including those depicting Belur-Halebid, Somanathpur that was declared as World Heritage Site recently, contributions of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the Indian Constitution and Sabarmati Ashram.

The government’s guarantee schemes too were featured. In all, 140 cultural troupes with over 3,000 artistes performed on the streets during the procession that wound through the main streets of Mysuru for over two-and-a-half hours.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MYSURU: The grand finale of this year’s traditional Dasara, instead of a grand one in the middle of a severe drought in the state, was witnessed by lakhs of people, who had come from across the state to witness the world-famous Jamboo Savari procession on Tuesday. The prevailing drought condition in 221 taluks did not dampen the spirit of the celebrations as women, aided by the state government’s Shakti scheme that allows them to travel free in state transport buses, turned up in large numbers. Under the scorching sun, throngs of people started reserving spots along the procession route since morning, though it started only around 1.45 pm. The procession showcased the cultural heritage, historical references and other major features of different districts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar, district in-charge minister HC Mahadevappa, scion of the Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar offered flowers to the presiding deity Chamundeshwari placed in the 750 kg golden howdah being carried by elephant Abhimanyu, marking the start of the procession. Though the scheduled time was 5 pm in Meena Lagna, it was delayed by nine minutes. Then, the caparisoned elephants began their journey towards Bannimantap. People stood up and prayed with folded hands as the deity on the elephant passed in front of them, and raised slogans hailing the goddess. As the muhurtham for the start of the procession was in the evening, it reached Bannimantap at 7.30 pm. Earlier, Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Dasara procession by offering puja to Nandhi Dhawja at Balarama Gate at Makara Langa from 1.46 to 2.07 pm to kickstart the procession. He extended his greetings and prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the people. He said they will pray for rain as farmers are in distress. He said the government had decided to hold a grand Dasara, but dropped the plan to stick to a traditional Dasara that attracted over 10 lakh people on the final day. The procession had 49 tableaux, including those depicting Belur-Halebid, Somanathpur that was declared as World Heritage Site recently, contributions of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the Indian Constitution and Sabarmati Ashram. The government’s guarantee schemes too were featured. In all, 140 cultural troupes with over 3,000 artistes performed on the streets during the procession that wound through the main streets of Mysuru for over two-and-a-half hours. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp