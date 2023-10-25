Procession off as Shivamogga Dasara jumbo gives birth 

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Jamboo Savari of Shivamogga Dasara was cancelled after the designated female elephant Netravathi gave birth on Monday evening. Three elephants from Sakrebailu elephant camp —

Sagar, Netravathi and Hemavathi — were brought here on October 20 to be part of the grand procession of Shivamogga Dasara. The three elephants were camped on the premises of Vasavi School on Kote Road and every day they were undergoing training in the city.

Sagar was the main elephant that was supposed to carry the howdah and both Netravathi and Hemavathi used to accompany him on either side during the procession.

During the last year Dasara procession, three elephants — Sagar, Netravathi and Bhanumathi — were part of the procession.

But this time, Hemavathi replaced Bhanumathi, as she was pregnant. Interestingly, Netravathi delivered calf before Bhanumathi. Both Netravathi and its female calf were sent to the Sakrebailu elephant camp on Tuesday morning itself.

This was the second time when the elephant that came from Sakrebailu camp for Dasara procession gave birth to a calf. Earlier, elephant Kunti too gave birth when it was part of the procession.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons here on Tuesday, MLA S N Channabasappa said it is a celebration time for all, as Netravathi gave birth to a calf on this Vijayadashami day. But, other two elephants Sagar and Hemavathi would be part of the procession, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SHIVAMOGGA: The Jamboo Savari of Shivamogga Dasara was cancelled after the designated female elephant Netravathi gave birth on Monday evening. Three elephants from Sakrebailu elephant camp — Sagar, Netravathi and Hemavathi — were brought here on October 20 to be part of the grand procession of Shivamogga Dasara. The three elephants were camped on the premises of Vasavi School on Kote Road and every day they were undergoing training in the city. Sagar was the main elephant that was supposed to carry the howdah and both Netravathi and Hemavathi used to accompany him on either side during the procession. During the last year Dasara procession, three elephants — Sagar, Netravathi and Bhanumathi — were part of the procession.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); But this time, Hemavathi replaced Bhanumathi, as she was pregnant. Interestingly, Netravathi delivered calf before Bhanumathi. Both Netravathi and its female calf were sent to the Sakrebailu elephant camp on Tuesday morning itself. This was the second time when the elephant that came from Sakrebailu camp for Dasara procession gave birth to a calf. Earlier, elephant Kunti too gave birth when it was part of the procession. Meanwhile, talking to media persons here on Tuesday, MLA S N Channabasappa said it is a celebration time for all, as Netravathi gave birth to a calf on this Vijayadashami day. But, other two elephants Sagar and Hemavathi would be part of the procession, he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp