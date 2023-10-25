Home States Karnataka

Procession off as Shivamogga Dasara jumbo gives birth 

This was the second time when the elephant that came from Sakrebailu camp for Dasara procession gave birth to a calf.

Published: 25th October 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant Netravathi with its calf at the Sakrebailu camp in Shivamogga district on Tuesday | Shimoga Nandan

Elephant Netravathi with its calf at the Sakrebailu camp in Shivamogga district on Tuesday | Shimoga Nandan

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA:  The  Jamboo Savari of Shivamogga Dasara was cancelled after the designated female elephant Netravathi gave birth  on Monday evening. Three elephants from Sakrebailu elephant camp — 
Sagar, Netravathi and Hemavathi — were brought here on October 20 to be part of the grand procession of Shivamogga Dasara. The three elephants were camped on the premises of Vasavi School on Kote Road and every day they were undergoing training in the city. 

Sagar was the main elephant that was supposed to carry the howdah and both Netravathi and Hemavathi used to accompany him on either side during the procession.

During the last year Dasara procession, three elephants — Sagar, Netravathi and Bhanumathi  — were part of the procession.

But this time, Hemavathi replaced Bhanumathi, as she was pregnant. Interestingly, Netravathi delivered calf before Bhanumathi. Both Netravathi and its female calf were sent to the Sakrebailu elephant camp on Tuesday morning itself.

This was the second time when the elephant that came from Sakrebailu camp for Dasara procession gave birth to a calf. Earlier, elephant Kunti too gave birth when it was part of the procession.

Meanwhile, talking to media persons here on Tuesday, MLA S N Channabasappa said it is a celebration time for all, as Netravathi gave birth to a calf on this Vijayadashami day. But, other two elephants Sagar and Hemavathi would be part of the procession, he said. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamboo Savari Shivamogga Dasara Sakrebailu elephant camp

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp