13 killed in road accident in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur

The vehicle was plying from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru when the driver crashed into the stationary tanker on NH 44 killing 13 passengers, including four women.

Published: 26th October 2023 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Site of accident.

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPUR: Thirteen people who were travelling in a Tata Sumo died after it rammed into the stationed mix vehicle, the incident reported in National Highway 44 (Bengaluru- Hyderabad) near Chikkaballapur Traffic police station.

Speaking to The New Indian Express Central Range Inspector General of Police said, the preliminary investigation revealed that the Tata Sumo was from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and was heading towards Bengaluru, there were a total of thirteen persons including a child in the vehicle.

The vehicle rammed behind the stationed mixer vehicle. Eight persons died on the spot and the others were shifted to the hospital, where all five persons succumbed to the injuries.

Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police D L Nagesh said preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle picked up the passengers from various points, police with the help of the mobiles of the victims tried to contact their family members which has helped to identify the victims he said.

The deceased have been identified as Aruna (22) of Doddaballapur, her son  Ruthvik (6), Narasimhamurthy (37) of Bagepalli, Narasimhappa (40) from Goratlapalli in Andhra Pradesh, Perimilli Pavan Kumar of Goraguntapalli in AP, Subbamma (66) of Bengaluru, Shanthamma (37) and Rajavardhan (15) of Penugunta near Puttaparthi in AP, Venkataramana (51) of ODC Mandal in AP, Narayanappa (50) from Marakorapalli in AP, Vellalla Venkatradri (32) and his wife Vellalla Lakshmi (20), and Ganesh (20) of Gorantla in AP.

Nagesh also said that the police officers have also been sent to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to collect more information about the deceased persons.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. Local MLA Pradeep Eshwar visited the hospital.

