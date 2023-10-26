Class 2 girl suffers burns while ‘cleaning’ school toilet in Karnataka

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Sinchana, a Class II student of the government higher primary school at Jodi Chikkanahalli Gollarahatti in Challakere taluk, was admitted to the district hospital here on Wednesday after she suffered acid burns due to the alleged negligence on part of the headmaster.

According to some residents of Jodi Chikkanahalli, students were asked to clean the school toilets by Rangaswamy, the headmaster. When Rangaswamy found one of the toilets not cleaned properly, he started cleaning it himself and sprinkled the acid cleaner on the floor.

While sprinkling, some drops of acid cleaner fell on Sinchana’s back, who was standing there, they alleged. Soon she developed blisters on her back and was rushed to the district hospital by some people of Jodi Chikkanahalli.

DDPI directs BEO to submit report on incident

Sinchana was admitted to the burns ward, where she is recovering. The residents blamed the headmaster for the incident. Meanwhile, DDPI K Ravishankar Reddy directed Block Education Officer Nagabhushan to visit the girl at hospital and submit a report on the incident.

Nagabhushan told The New Indian Express that the residents have filed a complaint against the headmaster and an inquiry will be held into the incident. Action will be initiated against those responsible for the incident after the inquiry.

The residents demanded that the headmaster be suspended and transferred from the school at the earliest, he said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the headmaster is not on good terms with the residents of Jodi Chikkanahalli following an argument over some petty issues some time ago.

