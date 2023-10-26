Home States Karnataka

Class 2 girl suffers burns while ‘cleaning’ school toilet in Karnataka

Soon she developed blisters on her back and was rushed to the district hospital by some people of Jodi Chikkanahalli.  

Published: 26th October 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Acid, acid attack

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Sinchana, a Class II student of the government higher primary school at Jodi Chikkanahalli Gollarahatti in Challakere taluk, was admitted to the district hospital here on Wednesday after she suffered acid burns due to the alleged negligence on part of the headmaster.

According to some residents of Jodi Chikkanahalli, students were asked to clean the school toilets by Rangaswamy, the headmaster. When Rangaswamy found one of the toilets not cleaned properly, he started cleaning it himself and sprinkled the acid cleaner on the floor.

While sprinkling, some drops of acid cleaner fell on Sinchana’s back, who was standing there, they alleged. Soon she developed blisters on her back and was rushed to the district hospital by some people of Jodi Chikkanahalli.  

DDPI directs BEO to submit report on incident

Soon she developed blisters on her back and was rushed to the district hospital by some people of Jodi Chikkanahalli.  

Sinchana was admitted to the burns ward, where she is recovering. The residents blamed the headmaster for the incident. Meanwhile, DDPI K Ravishankar Reddy directed Block Education Officer Nagabhushan to visit the girl at hospital and submit a report on the incident. 

Nagabhushan told The New Indian Express that the residents have filed a complaint against the headmaster and an inquiry will be held into the incident. Action will be initiated against those responsible for the incident after the inquiry. 

The residents demanded that the headmaster be suspended and transferred from the school at the earliest, he said.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the headmaster is not on good terms with the residents of Jodi Chikkanahalli following an argument over some petty issues some time ago.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Challakere taluk acid burns school toilets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp