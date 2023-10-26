DKS inducts 3 JDS leaders into Congress, flays Gowda, HDK on pact with BJP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ridiculing JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda, KPCC president and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Wednesday wondered if the regional party’s pact with BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is only in Karnataka, then how can the former PM keep it separate from its Kerala unit.

“Kumaraswamy says the alliance is only for Karnataka. How does the national president(Deve Gowda) keep the party separate for Karnataka and Kerala,” he said after inducting three JDS leaders into Congress.

He claimed that since JDS has joined NDA, hundreds of its leaders from other states, including Kerala, have been joining Congress and I.N.D.I.A bloc. “I came all the way from Mysuru to welcome JDS leaders and workers into the party,” he said.

JDS leaders Srikant and Nagraj from Shivamogga and S Shafi Ahmed from Tumakuru joined the Grand Old Party on Wednesday. For veteran leader and former MLA Shafi, it was a ‘ghar wapsi’ of sorts as he was with Congress for over five decades and switched to JDS ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls.

Shivakumar also attacked former CM H D Kumaraswamy, saying he has joined hands with BJP, though the Congress-JDS government, led by him, was toppled by saffron party leaders.

He flayed Kumaraswamy’s statement that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is a Mir Sadiq (traitor) and was responsible for toppling his government. “But after he resigned from his post, Kumaraswamy in the Assembly said BJP leader BS Yediyurappa and his colleagues had paid money and conspired to bring down the government,” he said.

“Aren’t you thankful for the kindness of 80 Congress MLAs who supported you? Now you are calling Siddaramaiah Mir Sadiq. But people have realised who was. You had joined leaders of Belagavi, Channapatna and Bengaluru who worked day and night to overthrow the government. What happened to values in your politics,” he said.

Asked whether there is a struggle to be anointed the top leader of the Vokkaliga community for the Lok Sabha elections, Shivakumar said, “I am not a leader of the Vokkaliga community. I am a leader of Congress. I am not a caste politician, but a politician who does politics on morals, principles and values.”

Geetha Shivarajkumar to be Shivamogga LS candidate?

Geetha Shivarajkumar, daughter of former CM late S Bangarappa, took part in the induction of JDS leaders in Shivamogga at the KPCC office. This gives an indication that she may become a Congress candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. She lost the parliamentary elections in 2014, contesting on a JDS ticket. Her younger brother and Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa had played a key role in bringing her into the Congress fold. Along with her husband Kannada actor Shivarajkumar, son of Dr Rajkumar, she had campaigned for the party in the May 10 Assembly polls.

