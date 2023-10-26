Home States Karnataka

Karnataka minister writes to CM on clash of exams on same date 

KALABURAGI : Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to direct the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and the Police Department to conduct the entrance exams for various posts on different dates instead of holding them on the same day (November 5).

In a letter, Priyank stated that the KPSC is conducting entrance exams for 242 posts of assistant accountant in the Accounts Department and 47 posts of inspector in the Cooperative Societies Department, and the Police Department is conducting an entrance exam for 445 posts of civil constable on November 5.

The candidates, who have applied for these posts, will not be able to write the three exams on the same day. Hence, the exams should be held on different dates. Entrance exams for recruitments in government departments have not been held in the past five years and many unemployed youths fear that they will cross the age limit for such jobs, he said.

Considering these facts, the chief minister should instruct the KPSC and the Police Department to conduct the entrance exams on different dates, Kharge stated in his letter.

