Karnataka seeks Rs 17K crore for rain, drought relief 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has sought financial assistance of Rs 17,901 crore from the Central government for rain- and drought-affected farmers in Karnataka. A delegation of ministers including Agriculture Minister N Cheluvaraya Swamy, Priyank Kharge and Krishna Byregowda met central officials in New Delhi on Wednesday and apprised them of the severe drought situation in the state.

Speaking to reporters later, Byregowda said the state has sought Rs 17,901.73 crore as per NDRF norms. “By September this year, the state faced 26% rain deficit affecting horticulture and agriculture farming,” he added.

The government has so far declared 216 taluks as drought-hit. Of the estimated relief of Rs 17,901 crore, the state government for the first time appealed for Rs 12,577 crore as relief for families severely affected by the 90-day drought. Additionally, Rs 4,414.29 crore has been sought for agricultural and horticultural crop losses during the monsoon period (July-June) this year, while Rs 355 crore has been sought for drinking water relief in affected taluks.

Along with this, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, in a separate meeting with the Union Rural Development Secretary, demanded the release of outstanding MGNREGA funds amounting to Rs 600 crore. He also urged for increasing the number of guaranteed man-days of work under MNREGA.

