Not aware of Kanakapura to be part of Bengaluru: Karnataka CM

MYSURU: ‘Will discuss it with DyCM Shivakumar’. Stating that he is not aware of making Kanakapura part of Bengaluru Rural district, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said here on Wednesday that he will discuss it with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who proposed it on Tuesday.

He refused to comment on the issue, saying he will have to first hold a discussion with Shivakumar.

Commenting on a series of tweets by JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy, comparing Siddaramaiah to the villains of Mahabharata, the CM said If at all there is any political villain, it is Kumaraswamy.

“It was he who was sitting in America for a week when his government collapsed. During his one-year-and-two-month stint as CM, he spent most of the time at a star hotel.” He said, “Speaking after the no-confidence motion in the Assembly then, he had blamed BJP for bringing down the government. I can release the document. He is speaking something else now. That means that he was misleading the Assembly.”

Asked if Kumaraswamy is issuing more statements against the government than the principal opposition party BJP, Siddaramaiah said politically frustrated people speak nonsense. “He is more desperate than BJP. He would not have won a single seat if he had not joined hands with BJP. The two are dependent on each other just like how the blind and the crippled are dependent on each other.”

On complaints to the Congress high command on money being collected for Assembly elections in five states, he said they are lying. “Till date, we have not given money to any states. They have not asked anyone for money,” he added.

On the power crisis in the state, he said measures have been taken to overcome the power shortage. “As all sugar mills are starting operations from today, co-generation of power will happen. We will buy power from outside. We have issued an order that private companies producing electricity in the state should provide it to the state government,” he added.

On cabinet expansion, he said there is nothing wrong in legislators aspiring to become ministers, but the high command will decide.

