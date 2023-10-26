We are all Bengalureans, HDK has no common sense: DyCM  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday defended his statement that Kanakapura belonged to Bengaluru as he maintained that the people of entire Ramanagara identify themselves with Bengaluru and attacked JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, saying the latter has no common sense.

“I didn’t mean Kanakapura will be included in Bengaluru, but all of us from Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Magadi and Channapatna are Bengalureans. This means we have to safeguard our existence,” he clarified his statement in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

“Ramanagara, which was part of Bengaluru, later became Bengaluru Rural. Now, it is a separate district. Kumaraswamy lacks common sense,” he charged.

He claimed that he wants the people of the region to identify themselves as part of glorious Bengaluru with self-respect. “Anekal, Hosakote, Devanahalli and Doddaballapur taluks are also part of Bengaluru built by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and Vidhana Soudha built by Kengal Hanumanthaiah,” he said.

Kumaraswamy had earlier said Shivakumar is trying to separate Kanakapura from Ramanagara district and include it in Bengaluru to get the value of his land appreciated.

Shivakumar said, “Even if there are no educated people, there should be intelligent people. I thought Kumaraswamy, who was a chief minister, had common sense. But he does not. He should have asked his father (HD Deve Gowda) and tweeted about such matters.”

He said Gowda has got his history right as all hail from Ramanagara and suggested that Kumaraswamy go through the records. “I don’t know how much history knowledge you have. Why was the Lok Sabha constituency, named Kanakapura earlier, was renamed Bengaluru Rural by the Election Commission of India,” he asked.

He said the then head of Adichunchanagiri Mutt Sri Balagangadharanatha Swamiji, Siddaganga Mutt’s Sri Shivakumara Swami, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and former CM Kengal Hanumanthaiah hail from Ramanagara district, which later became Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara for administrative purposes,” he added.

He obliquely attacked Kumaraswamy, saying the leader shifted his base from his home district Hassan to Ramanagara and bought property. “Did we object to it? Then, the land was available at Rs 2-3 lakh per acre and ask your father how much money was spent on it and the guidance value now,” he said.

He claimed he has donated land to start educational institutions in the district, while Kumaraswamy can take credit for constructing 3-4 government buildings. Shivakumar offered Kumaraswamy to have a debate in the Assembly about each others’ contributions to Ramanagara district as it will be on record.

Shivakumar said that since he noticed people of the district going on a land selling spree, he advised them to hold on for the prices to appreciate.

‘Ramanagara to be renamed Bengaluru South’

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the state government is planning to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South district.

“Planning to rename Ramanagara district with Channapatna, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Magadi and Harohalli taluks as Bengaluru South district,” Shivakumar tweeted.

Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, said he wanted to bring international recognition to Ramanagara, Magadi and Channapatna taluks. Hence, the plan to form Bengaluru South district with these taluks. “We will take the opinion of the people in this regard,” he added.

