68 achievers to get Kannada Rajyotsava Award on November 1

The committee members recommended that ten awards should be given to organisations that have worked for Kannada.  

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  As many as 68 dignitaries will be bestowed with the Kannada Rajyotsava Award on November 1. The awards will be presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday. 

This year, ten organisations working for the popularisation of Kannada will also get awards as the state is celebrating 50 years of its naming. 

Chairing a high-level meeting with the Rajyotsava Award Selection Committee on Thursday, the CM stressed that priority should be given to regional representation. “All castes, religions and genders should get representation in the awardee list,” he said. 

Sources from the Kannada and Culture Department said this year, the government has also allowed the public to submit or make recommendations through the Seva Sindu portal. 

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said this is the first time that they will be giving special awards to ten Kannada organisations. “We had received 3,523 applications for the award and 26,555 recommendations. The 28 committee members will select the dignitaries’ names. We will approve the names given by the committee,” he said.

