Former Karnataka CM Sadananda discusses LS polls with Pradhan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda called upon Union Minister and Karnataka poll in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed the political situation in the state in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Several issues, including the BJP-JDS alliance and appointments of the leader of the opposition in the state assembly and new state BJP chief, also came for discussion, according to sources.

Gowda was in the national capital for two days as the BJP high command had summoned him following his statement against the BJP-JDS alliance in the 2024 LS polls. He had stated that most BJP leaders in the state were against the alliance.

He was also sulking as the high command did not take him into confidence over the alliance. According to sources, the 70-year-old Bengaluru North MP is unlikely to be given a BJP ticket in the 2024 LS polls. He is also likely to meet BJP National President J P Nadda and discuss various issues.

The meet assumes significance in the wake of JDS leaders, including former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, are scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah in the first week of November to seal the alliance deal with regard to sharing of the seats between the two parties. The JDS is seeking four to five seats out of 28.



