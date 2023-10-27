'Surrender wildlife items', Karnataka minister Eshwar Khandre tells people 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre on Thursday said people possessing wildlife items should surrender them before the forest department. “The wildlife items will be destroyed as they have no value,” he said.

He added that the government had stopped issuing certificates to those possessing wildlife items in 2003. Speaking to media persons in the city, Khandre said the government is thinking of providing clemency for the last time to those possessing wildlife items like deer or tiger pelts, tiger claws, or any other item. The minister, however, dismissed the question that this was an escape opportunity for influential persons, including actors and politicians, in possession of wildlife articles, who were being slapped notices.

“This is being planned to instil confidence in people. Legal opinion will be taken and a team will be formed to discuss and decide on the issue. The matter is being discussed with the chief minister and the final decision will be taken soon. No one is above the law. According to the Wildlife Protection Act, of 1972, possession and display of wildlife items are an offence. The forest department has not created sufficient awareness on this over the years, but now this will be done,” Khandre said. The minister added that along with creating awareness among those possessing fake wildlife articles, they will also be warned.

Khandre told the media that so far, the special team of the forest department have visited the homes of six influential people, including actors and politicians. Even as the possession of wildlife articles by celebrities and citizens is not new, the focus gained momentum after Kannada Bigg Boss contestant V Santhosh was arrested for wearing a tiger claw pendant.

He also refuted the allegation that forest department officials were going easy on actors like Darshan and Jaggesh who were found in possession of tiger claw pendants, while Santosh Kumar (Varthur Santosh) was immediately arrested. Khandre said the final decision rests with the investigating officer on the ground, whether to arrest or issue notice.

A forest department official said, “Staffers are acting as per law. Notice was served to all those who cooperated and the items are yet to be verified. In case they are found genuine and the possessor confesses, the immediate arrest will be made, like in the case of Santhosh.”

Wildlife wing by DEC

Karnataka will have a wildlife wing in the police forensic science laboratory in Bengaluru by December, a senior forest official told The New Indian Express on Thursday. Speaking on the sidelines of the media briefing called by Forest, Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre, the official said the central government’s sanction has already been obtained for this. “With the setting up of this unit, we will no longer have to send samples to other centres for verification. The department has been working on this since a year and this will be the first for Karnataka.” For the testing of the tiger claws procured from the homes of actors and politicians, officials said they are being sent to the FSL lab in Dehradun. The reports take a couple of months to come.

BJP MLA: Take actions against Dargahs

Contending that the state government appears to be targeting only a particular religion on possession of wildlife items, Hubballi-Dharwad (West) BJP MLA Arvind Bellad sought action against maulvis for keeping peacock feathers. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday, Bellad claimed that the government is targeting only Hindus for wearing tiger claw pendants. “Even in the Muslim community, they use peacock feathers in Dargahs. Is this not a violation of law?” he asked. “If law is equal for all, why only slap cases against one community,” he said. He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself has gone to many Dargahs and Masjids. He must have seen them using peacock feathers. “Why is he not directing forest officials to take action against them? I am going to write to the government on this,” he said.

DIAL 1926: Khandre urged alert citizens to inform forest department officials in case they come across anyone possessing wildlife items. He said they must dial 1926 -- the department’s helpline number, or the office of the chief wildlife warden. Khandre said so far eight complaints have been filed with the department. He promised that immediate action would be taken against those possessing them.

ALSO READ | Photo of Karnataka minister’s son wearing tiger claw pendant goes viral

Foresters seize tiger claw pendant from BJP leader’s son

VIJAYAPURA: Officials of the Forest Department raided the house of Shashwatgouda Patil, son of senior BJP leader Vijugouda Patil, and seized a pendant that he was wearing which allegedly had tiger claws embedded in it. The officials visited the house after pictures of Shashwatgouda wearing the pendant went viral on social media platforms.

Deputy Conservator of Forests Shivasharanayya told reporters that they had seized the pendant from Shashwatgouda. “We will send the pendant to the forensic lab either in Dehradun or Hyderabad for verification. Until we receive the report, it cannot be said whether the tiger claws are real or fake. Based on the report, action will be taken,” he said.

ALSO READ | Wildlife items: Houses of actors, politicians raided in Karnataka

Wildlife trophies recovered from Joida resident

JOIDA (UTTARA KANNADA): The Forest Department staff on Thursday raided a house in Joida and recovered several wildlife trophies from a person. PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden, Joida, ACF Gururaj Shet and his team raided the house of Prakash Naik. “We had seen a photo of him with a tiger claw. We raided the house but did find any tiger claws.

Three antlers, two teeth of wild boar, jaws of a wild cat and three horns of wild gaur were found,” Shet told TNIE. The officials, who raided the house, also found a live bullet and a cartridge in his possession, which Naik said belonged to his brother who is in defence service. The accused was produced before a court and released on bail.

By December, a wildlife wing will be set up in the police forensic science laboratory (FSL) in Bengaluru, a senior forest department official told The New Indian Express on Thursday.

Speaking at the sidelines of the media briefing called by forest, environment and ecology minister Eshwar Khandre, the official said that the recognition from the central government has also been obtained for this. “With the setting up of this unit, we will no longer have to send samples to other centres for verification. However, the reports will not be obtained immediately, as is the notion. This is because DNA and morphological analysis take time. The department has been working on this since a year and this will be the first for Karnataka.”

For the testing of the present claws procured from the homes of actors and politicians, the officials said they are being sent to the FSL lab in Dehradun. Ideally, the reports take a couple of months to come.

googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); 