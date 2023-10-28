CM Siddaramaiah hits out at Centre over ‘denial’ of funds to Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday slammed the Union Government for consistent denial of funds to Karnataka and questioned if the BJP government is taking revenge against the Congress government in the state.

“Under the Modi-led BJP Central Government, Karnataka’s aspirations and needs seem constantly overshadowed. Our state has faced a consistent denial of funds, despite contributing significantly to India’s coffers. Critical infrastructure projects are left without support, while our revered PSUs face closure threats. Our rich cultural heritage is met with indifference, and crucial river water issues remain unresolved,” said a statement issued from the CMO.

The CM stated that 216 of 236 taluks in Karnataka are reeling under drought, but the state has not received any relief from the Centre. The estimated loss due to drought is around Rs 33,770 crore and Karnataka has sought financial assistance of Rs 17,901 crore. “The Central team that visited the state was also convinced about the prevailing situation... but there is no response till now,” he added.

“It is time to recollect the threats posed by @BJP4India leaders to Kannadigas during the elections. The result of which we are seeing now. Why are the BJP MPs & Union Government ministers silent over extending drought relief to Karnataka? Is it because their hate towards Kannadigas? #AnswerMadiModi,” he tweeted.

