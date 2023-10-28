Home States Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah hits out at Centre over ‘denial’ of funds to Karnataka

Critical infrastructure projects are left without support, while our revered PSUs face closure threats.

Published: 28th October 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

A delegation of the Bhovi community  calls on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah  in Bengaluru on Friday | EXPRESS

A delegation of the Bhovi community  calls on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah  in Bengaluru on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday slammed the Union Government for consistent denial of funds to Karnataka and questioned if the BJP government is taking revenge against the Congress government in the state.

“Under the Modi-led BJP Central Government, Karnataka’s aspirations and needs seem constantly overshadowed. Our state has faced a consistent denial of funds, despite contributing significantly to India’s coffers. Critical infrastructure projects are left without support, while our revered PSUs face closure threats. Our rich cultural heritage is met with indifference, and crucial river water issues remain unresolved,” said a statement issued from the CMO.

The CM stated that 216 of 236 taluks in Karnataka are reeling under drought, but the state has not received any relief from the Centre. The estimated loss due to drought is around Rs 33,770 crore and Karnataka has sought financial assistance of Rs 17,901 crore. “The Central team that visited the state was also convinced about the prevailing situation... but there is no response till now,” he added. 

“It is time to recollect the threats posed by @BJP4India leaders to Kannadigas during the elections. The result of which we are seeing now. Why are the BJP MPs & Union Government ministers silent over extending drought relief to Karnataka? Is it because their hate towards Kannadigas? #AnswerMadiModi,” he tweeted.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Siddaramaiah denial of funds revenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp