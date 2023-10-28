Draft electoral rolls out, spike in number of young voters in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission on Friday published the Draft Electoral Rolls - 2024 for Karnataka and set December 9 as deadline to file objections and make corrections in voter identity cards. The final rolls will be published on January 5, 2024. The summary revision of electoral rolls with respect to the qualifying date of January 1, 2024, is on.

The number of young voters (18-19 years) has almost doubled compared to the final rolls for 2023. Their number increased from 7,07,488 in 2023 to 13,45,707 in the draft rolls for 2024. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena attributed this phenomenal rise to the initiatives launched by the EC and the efforts of officials.

“Block Level Officers (BLOs), Assistant Electoral Roll Officers (AEROs) and Electoral Roll Officers (EROs) played an effective role in the registration of young voters. The appointment of Block Education Officers (BEOs) as AEROs helped in a big way,” he told reporters here.

The number of voters increased by 2,91,596. It was 5,30,85,566 in 2023. The draft now has 5,33,77,162 voters and of them, 2,68,02,838 are men and 2,65,69,428 women, 4,896 others and 47,172 service electors, Meena said.

In all, 18,88,243 fresh applications were received. Of them, 16,31,547 were approved and 1,71,964 rejected, he said. The EC has achieved cent percent photo and EPIC coverage. Of the 224 assembly constituencies, Bengaluru South has the highest number of 7,06,207 voters.

Special drives on November 18, 19 and December 2, 3

Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district has the lowest of 1,66,907. Applications can be submitted online. For details, log on to https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/. According to the draft notification, claims and objections can be filed from October 27 to December 9.

Special drives will be held on November 18 and 19, and December 2 and 3, and disposal of claims and objections on December 26. As per 2011 census, the gender ratio was 973 women for every 1,000 men. The gender ratio as per the final electoral roll for 2023 was 986, and it is 991 as per 2024 draft rolls.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The Election Commission on Friday published the Draft Electoral Rolls - 2024 for Karnataka and set December 9 as deadline to file objections and make corrections in voter identity cards. The final rolls will be published on January 5, 2024. The summary revision of electoral rolls with respect to the qualifying date of January 1, 2024, is on. The number of young voters (18-19 years) has almost doubled compared to the final rolls for 2023. Their number increased from 7,07,488 in 2023 to 13,45,707 in the draft rolls for 2024. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena attributed this phenomenal rise to the initiatives launched by the EC and the efforts of officials. “Block Level Officers (BLOs), Assistant Electoral Roll Officers (AEROs) and Electoral Roll Officers (EROs) played an effective role in the registration of young voters. The appointment of Block Education Officers (BEOs) as AEROs helped in a big way,” he told reporters here.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The number of voters increased by 2,91,596. It was 5,30,85,566 in 2023. The draft now has 5,33,77,162 voters and of them, 2,68,02,838 are men and 2,65,69,428 women, 4,896 others and 47,172 service electors, Meena said. In all, 18,88,243 fresh applications were received. Of them, 16,31,547 were approved and 1,71,964 rejected, he said. The EC has achieved cent percent photo and EPIC coverage. Of the 224 assembly constituencies, Bengaluru South has the highest number of 7,06,207 voters. Special drives on November 18, 19 and December 2, 3 Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru district has the lowest of 1,66,907. Applications can be submitted online. For details, log on to https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/. According to the draft notification, claims and objections can be filed from October 27 to December 9. Special drives will be held on November 18 and 19, and December 2 and 3, and disposal of claims and objections on December 26. As per 2011 census, the gender ratio was 973 women for every 1,000 men. The gender ratio as per the final electoral roll for 2023 was 986, and it is 991 as per 2024 draft rolls. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp