Forester held in claw case in Karnataka  

CHIKKAMAGALURU : In view of the the tiger claw pendants case, DRFO Darshan -- attached to the Kalasa Forest office -- was arrested in NR Pura here on Friday. He was later brought to the Koppa division DFO’s office.

It may be recalled that Arenuru Supreeth and Abdul lodged a complaint with Aldur RFO about Darshan wearing a tiger claw pendant. The senior officers of the Koppa Division forest department directed the accused to appear for an inquiry, but he failed to do so.

Now, DCFO Nandeesh has placed him under suspension, owing to Darshan’s negligence to appear. On Friday, Darshan was arrested in NR Pura and produced before the DFO.

Speaking to TNIE, Nandeesh said that on the basis of a complaint, Darshan was arrested and subjected to inquiry.

Forest department​ sends search warrant to 2 people in Ballari

BALLARI: The forest department in Ballari is keeping an eye out for those who have been wearing ornaments made from tiger claws, teeth, and other wildlife-sourced items.

The foresters are searching for clues on social media accounts, pictures on flexes and banners, political cutouts, and others. The department has now detected over 120 such violations in social media posts and banners. Two persons have already been sent search warrants, while one of the offenders has surrendered his bejewelled claw, which has been sent for forensic analysis.

After a series of raids and arrests in cases involving wearing of wild animal parts, especially tiger claws, across the state, the Ballari forest department is alert. Based on the photos printed on banners and posted on social media, wherein they appear allegedly sporting the ‘illegal’ accessories, the forest department is going to issue more search warrants.

Ballari district boasts of a good amount of wildlife, home to the country’s sloth bear sanctuary. Besides sloth bears, leopards, wolves and hyenas are the major fauna found here.

Sandeep Suryavanshi, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Ballari district, said that based on a compliant, two persons have received search warrants in connection with the tiger nails case in the district. “One person surrendered before the forest department, and we have sent the sample to the forensic lab. Search is on for the other person,” the officer said.

“Based on complaints, we are searching for persons who posted their pictures on social media and on public banners, and have sent search warrants to their houses. They should come to the forest department office and cooperate,” he added.

Another official said that over the last two days, they have found nearly 120 posts, and photos on banners where people were seen posing with wild animal claws and teeth.

(With inputs from Kiran Balannanavar)

