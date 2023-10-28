Former Karnataka CM Sadananda returns without meeting Nadda

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

BENGALURU: BJP MP and former chief minister DV Sadananda Gowda, who was in Delhi to meet BJP national president JP Nadda, had to return to Karnataka without meeting him.

Informed sources said that Nadda had summoned Gowda for a meeting on October 25 following which the latter had promptly rushed to the national capital and waited for two days. Meanwhile, Gowda met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was party in-charge for the recent Assembly elections in Karnataka.

Sources said Nadda was busy with discussions for the upcoming elections to five state assemblies, and hence could not meet Gowda.

Gowda (70), who is MP for Bengaluru North, had recently aired his disappointment over the BJP’s decision to tie-up with JDS for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“It is a setback for Gowda as the party is unlikely to placate him with any key posts.The party high command might have summoned him to warn him not to go to the media and speak about the party’s decision on the alliance,” a BJP leader, who is close to Gowda, said. But the party recently included Gowda in a fact-finding delegation that is assigned with the job of examining what the BJP called DMK government’s high handedness on its workers in Tamil Nadu.

The delegation, including Andhra Pradesh BJP president D Purandeswari, retired Mumbai police commissioner Dr Satyapal Singh and Bengaluru Central BJP MP PC Mohan, is likely to visit Tamil Nadu soon. “I was asked to meet him on October 25.

It got deferred to the evening of October 26. I waited till 11 pm. But Nadda did not come out of his office as he was busy with election-related meetings. I am not upset,” Gowda added. The MP also claimed that he was asked to stay back in Delhi, but he refused as he had to go to Tamil Nadu.

