Karnataka govt diverting attention from real issues with tiger claw drama: Senior BJP leader 

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader CT Ravi on Friday said the state government is raising the issue pertaining to tiger claw pendants purposely to divert attention from the Income Tax raids on Congress leaders and contractors’ houses, where crores in currency notes were recovered.

Ravi stated that recently during the I-T raids, nearly Rs 100 crore in cash was found, which has grabbed public attention. In order to divert this issue, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar brought up the issue of tiger claws. Wearing a tiger claw pendant has been a practice for many years now, and it is not for the first time that the Forest Department has noticed it. This is just an attempt to divert attention.

Further, Ravi said the government is also trying to hide its administration’s failure. People are already expressing anger against the government for promising guarantee schemes, which it has failed to implement. The government is unable to provide power supply to farmers and the state is facing ‘Kattala Bhagya’ (darkness).

Ravi also alleged that ministers are conducting irregularities and MLAs are growing rebellious because of ministers.

“Moreover, all the money collected illegally in Karnataka for the Assembly polls in other states has been seized by the I-T department. To cover all this up, the tiger claw drama is being played,” he stated.



