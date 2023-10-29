13 held for malpractice in FDA entrance examination

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI : The police arrested 13 people from Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts for using bluetooth devices to answer the Common Entrance Exam conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority to recruit first-division assistants on the first day of the exam on Saturday.

The police suspect that RD Patil, who was one of the kingpins in the PSI exam scam, could be behind the latest malpractice too. Patil, who contested the Assembly elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket, is out on bail now. The first candidate arrested was Trimurti Talawar, who was writing the exam at Sharanabasaveshwara College exam centre.

Police acted swiftly, arrested accused within 24 hrs: Min

He was caught red-handed. During the interrogation, he revealed that his brother Ambarish was dictating the answers through a mobile phone, sitting in a car outside the exam centre. He also said that RD Patil helped his brother get the written answer scripts.

The police filed a case against Trimurti (accused 1), his brother Ambarish (accused 2) and RD Patil (accused 3). Both Trimurti and RD Patil hail from Sonna village of Afzalpur taluk. Another candidate Abhishek was also arrested in Kalaburagi, police sources said Kalaburagi SP Adduru Srinivasalu told TNSE that they arrested three persons in Afzalpur in connection with writing the exam using bluetooth and FIRs are being registered against them.

Yadgir SP G Sangeeta released a press note, stating that they arrested nine candidates hailing from Afzalpur taluk and Vijayapura district. The candidates were appearing for the exam at New Kannada PU College, Saba PU College, Government PU College for Girls, LKET PU College for Girls and Mahatma Gandhi PU college. The investigation is underway, and more details will be available on Sunday, the SP stated. The exam is being conducted to fill up vacant FDA posts in different boards and corporations. The exams will be held on Sunday also.

Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge told The New Sunday Express that the police acted swiftly and arrested the accused within 24 hours. “The government will take appropriate action after receiving reports from the Kalaburagi and Yadgir police. We unearthed the PSI scam when we were in opposition. Now we are in government and we will act as per law and will not allow innocent people to suffer,” he said.

