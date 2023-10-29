Factions will bring down Karnataka govt: State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada MP and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said the Congress government in the state will fall due to internal politics as it is divided between three factions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

Responding to a media query on allegations made by a Congress MLA that the BJP offered Rs 50 crore as part of Operation Lotus to destabilise the state government, Kateel said there is no need for any Operation Lotus as internal politics within the Congress will itself bring down the government. “In a few months, three groups will emerge from the Congress. There was a ‘dinner meet’ in this regard in which Siddaramaiah and (Home Minister) Dr G Parameshwara were present. Soon, resort politics will begin in the state,” he said.

At a press conference earlier, Kateel attacked the state government, accusing it of indulging in hate politics. “After the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government came to power, the government has been interfering in the rights of elected representatives by booking cases for criticising the government. Our party workers, Hindutva leaders and elected representatives are being targeted.

Earlier, a Lok Sabha MP in Kolar was assaulted by police personnel and MLA Harish Poonja was booked for raising his voice against injustice to people. Poonja had stopped the eviction of a poor farmer’s house by forest officials. MLC Prathap Simha Nayak too was manhandled. Now, another FIR has been lodged against Poonja over a Facebook post. The state government is targeting patriots, while anti-nationals who raise ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans are being let go scot-free,” he said.

On allegations of his involvement in the Rs 2.5-crore cash-for-ticket case in Vijayapura, Kateel clarified that those involved have already said he has no role in the case. On allegations of step-motherly attitude by the Union government in disbursing drought relief, Kateel said after the central team completes the survey, relief will be provided to the state.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada MP and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday said the Congress government in the state will fall due to internal politics as it is divided between three factions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi. Responding to a media query on allegations made by a Congress MLA that the BJP offered Rs 50 crore as part of Operation Lotus to destabilise the state government, Kateel said there is no need for any Operation Lotus as internal politics within the Congress will itself bring down the government. “In a few months, three groups will emerge from the Congress. There was a ‘dinner meet’ in this regard in which Siddaramaiah and (Home Minister) Dr G Parameshwara were present. Soon, resort politics will begin in the state,” he said. At a press conference earlier, Kateel attacked the state government, accusing it of indulging in hate politics. “After the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government came to power, the government has been interfering in the rights of elected representatives by booking cases for criticising the government. Our party workers, Hindutva leaders and elected representatives are being targeted.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Earlier, a Lok Sabha MP in Kolar was assaulted by police personnel and MLA Harish Poonja was booked for raising his voice against injustice to people. Poonja had stopped the eviction of a poor farmer’s house by forest officials. MLC Prathap Simha Nayak too was manhandled. Now, another FIR has been lodged against Poonja over a Facebook post. The state government is targeting patriots, while anti-nationals who raise ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans are being let go scot-free,” he said. On allegations of his involvement in the Rs 2.5-crore cash-for-ticket case in Vijayapura, Kateel clarified that those involved have already said he has no role in the case. On allegations of step-motherly attitude by the Union government in disbursing drought relief, Kateel said after the central team completes the survey, relief will be provided to the state. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp