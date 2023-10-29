Siddu’s meet with Dr G a ploy to counter DKS, supporters?

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting at the residence of Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara along with Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Friday.

It is being seen in political circles as a move by Siddaramaiah to take Parameshwara, a Dalit, into confidence in the wake of DyCM DK Shivakumar’s staunch supporters, including MLAs Ravikumar Gowda (Ganiga) and Channagiri MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga, saying that Shivakumar will become chief minister after two-and-a-half years.

Basavaraju had said, “We, 60-70 first-time MLAs, will back Shivakumar and he will become CM within five years. It may happen anytime between one-and-a-half and two-and-half years. The first-time MLAs got together and discussed backing Shivakumar as we won because of his organisational skills.”

Making a quick move, Siddaramaiah called up Parameshwara, who was at his hometown Tumakuru till evening, and asked him to arrange a meeting over dinner, to which he responded promptly. Another ST Nayaka leader and Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, who has been stating repeatedly that Siddaramaiah should continue as chief minister for the full five-year term, played a key role in arranging the meeting. But he deliberately kept himself away from attending the meeting, a source told TNSE.

‘Dalit CM issue not discussed’

Parameshwara told reporters, “It was a courtesy meeting over dinner. We spoke in general at length, but no politics was discussed. The Dalit CM issue did not come up for discussion at all.” Though it was a marathon meeting lasting till 12.30 am, the leaders, including Siddaramaiah and Mahadevappa, maintained that no politics was discussed.

Asked about holding the meeting without Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah said in Mangaluru, “Why are you asking like that? He (Parameshwara) invited us for dinner, and we went. Why do you put masala? We spoke in general and no politics was discussed. It is the media and opposition parties painting it otherwise.”

But Jarkiholi promptly revealed that politics was discussed and he attended the dinner meeting at Siddaramaiah’s insistence. “We cannot deny that politics was not discussed when we sat for dinner. Next time, I will call the DCM when I host a dinner,” he told reporters.

Asked about a change in the chief minister post, Mahadevappa shot back, saying, “Are you crazy, Siddaramaiah will be the CM for five years.”

Political analysts said that in case a change is proposed to the top post, Siddaramaiah is likely to play the Dalit card against Shivakumar and that was the reason he is making use of Parameshwara.

