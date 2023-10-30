100-odd flyers stuck after SpiceJet cancels flights

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers flying between Bengaluru and Patna and on the return leg were left stranded at boarding gates on Sunday evening, after SpiceJet cancelled both flights at the last minute. Another flight has been arranged on Monday to facilitate their travel from both ends.

SpiceJet confirmed the cancellations to TNIE. “SpiceJet flights SG 531/532 were cancelled due to operational reasons. An additional commercial flight has been arranged for tomorrow (Monday) morning for the affected passengers,” a spokesperson said.

SG 531 from Bengaluru to Patna was supposed to depart at 5.20 pm from Kempegowda International Airport. After repeatedly stating that the flight would operate, a staffer finally told passengers by 8 pm that it was cancelled.

Among the 100-odd passengers seeking more information from the SpiceJet counters was Shivam Verma, an IT professional in Germany, who was on a visit to Bengaluru. “I am on my way to visit my parents in Patna. The real issue was the unhelpful ground staff of the airline, who were not giving any accurate information. We were initially told the flight would be delayed by some time. Then we were told that even if the flight took off, it would not be allowed to land at Patna airport beyond 9 pm. We were given information that we could have a flight at 10 pm. Finally, by 8 pm, we were told the flight was cancelled,” he told TNIE.

Passengers were told to cancel their tickets and take a full refund, but most were not interested. They were given light refreshments and sent to hotels located 40 minutes from the airport. “I have been dragging my luggage to four different hotels trying to find a room for myself. Now, we have received messages that a flight has been arranged at 8.30 am on Monday,” he said. Those waiting to come to Bengaluru from Patna were also upset. Rishi and Aadya, a couple working in an IT firm, were returning after a holiday from Bhagalpur in Bihar.

