FDA exam malpractice: Engineer earning Rs Rs 80,000 wanted job, but illegally

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The malpractice during the examination to fill up first division assistant (FDA) posts in boards and corporations, conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority, on Saturday threw up many interesting episodes.

Shailshri Talwar, the sister of a candidate, Lakshmiputra, was arrested for dictating answers through a mobile phone to her brother, who was writing the exam at the University exam centre. Lakshmiputra, who had a bluetooth device in his ear, wrote the exam with the help of his sister and friend Gangadhar.

After the exam, the police arrested all the three, who were sitting in a car and discussing the test. During the interrogation, they told the police that RD Patil, who is one of the kingpins in the police sub-inspector (PSI) exam scam too, had given them the bluetooth device, SIM card and answers, and they had paid for them.

Another candidate Akash Manthale was arrested before he entered the exam centre at Mahanteshwar Vidyavardhaka Sangha of Afzalpur for trying to sneak in a bluetooth device. Akash, who has completed BE in mechanical engineering, was working at a private company in Bengaluru and was earning a salary of Rs 80,000 per month. As he wanted a government job, he applied for the FDA exams and made a deal with RD Patil for Rs 25 lakh to help him get through. He had already made a part payment.

At the Sharanabasaveshwara College exam centre in Kalaburagi too, a candidate Trimurti wrote the exam using a bluetooth device, while his brother Ambarish dictated the answers through a mobile phone. When KEA authorities got the information, Trimurti was called out of the exam centre and his bluetooth device was seized. The police arrested both Trimurti and Ambarish.

Government was alert, says Priyank

Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge posted on X that three candidates were arrested on Sunday before they entered the exam centre at Mahanteshwar Vidyavardhaka Sangha at Afzalpur as the government was alert about the malpractice.

