Hate speeches on the decline in last 6 months in Karnataka

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hate speech watchers point out that toxic communal posts and hate speeches have come down drastically in Karnataka, ever since the polls concluded in May 2023. Congress leader BK Hariprasad said it is because ‘hatemongers’ have withdrawn into their “temporary burrows”.

Pegging hate speech to elections, Veerashaiva Mahasabha Secretary Renuka Prasad said, “Why should they do it now, there is no election coming up.” Former professor of Political Science and former senior fellow ICSSR Prof PS Jayaramu said, ‘’Hate manifests itself in the hands of its users for political and electoral purposes/gains. In the case of Karnataka, assembly election results showed beyond doubt its rejection by the mature electorate.’’

Asked about the drop in hate speech and hate mongering, minister Priyank Kharge said, “It is good for Karnataka. I believe it has a lot to do with the change of regime, which follows the Constitution. The earlier regime encouraged and even rewarded this. ‘Sarva Janada Shantiya Thota’ was our poll promise and we promised to deal with those who harm us socially or economically.”

Hariprasad said the government will not allow anyone to defy the law on this. “It was the ruling party’s promise to ensure peace on this land Kuvempu called ‘garden of peace’. We are in the land of Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar. We have combated mischief mongers and demonstrated that we will not hesitate to deal with them legally. Recently, a Srirama Sene activist was pulled up by law enforcement authorities. Even the Supreme Court has urged everyone to come clean on this.’’

Minister and KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre said the previous government had allowed its supporters to indulge in hate speech for selfish reasons, but the Congress government is enforcing the law of the land. While all agreed that hate speech has come down, Vinay Srinivasa of Campaign Against Hate Speech differed. “Hate speech, which was started initially for elections, has become endemic.

Even film songs like Duniya Viji’s lyrics and Pak-Australia cricket matches are not free of hate speech which has now become normalised. Social media is full of hate speech. I was abused in Kannada and called names on social media when I shared something against hate over an issue involving a statement after the Pakistan-Australia cricket match just a few days ago. Perhaps to sum up, we can say big-ticket hate speech may have come down, but hate remains alive on social media.’’

