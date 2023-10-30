Karnataka Congress banks on guarantees to bag 20 seats in LS polls

By Express News Service

ANKOLA(UTTARA KANNADA) : Riding on the successful implementation of the five schemes, including Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyothi, the state Congress is now confident of winning 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The hall of Nadavara Sabha Bhavan in Ankola reverberated with the achievements of the five schemes as almost all Congress leaders spoke about them.

They said the party will repeat its Assembly elections feat by garnering 20 seats out of the total 28. They also had many suggestions. “Organising the party should not be a thing for a day, or two, or just during the elections. It should be done constantly and every day,” said Haliyal MLA R V Deshpande.

Lashing out at the BJP, Deshpande said the saffron party leaders are spreading rumours that many MLAs are joining them. “But I will tell you that nobody is leaving the Congress and we definitely do not need anybody from the BJP,” he added.

He also had a word of advice for his party colleagues -- resolve the internal differences rather than squabbling in public. “Differences are bound to occur in a political party. Do not provide a feast to the media by making it public. Resolve it within the party fold,” he said.

Sirsi MLA Bhimanna Naik said the party should be strengthened and pointed out that the organisation of the party is going at a slow pace in the district. Kumta- Karwar MLA Satish Sail thanked seniors for the five schemes, but added that Uttara Kannada district being a tourist hub, the government should provide a boost to the sector here. “We will all work for the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls, but at least ensure that there is sufficient employment opportunities in the district by promoting tourism,” he said.

Senior Congress leader H K Patil, who was deputed by the KPCC to gather opinion on the Lok Sabha elections, said there is good enthusiasm in the party over the forthcoming elections. “There is no doubt that the party will win 20 seats in the elections. I am happy about this meeting today. You all spoke openly heartedly. We do not have differences. Even if there are minor differences, there are leaders here to resolve them,” he said.

Cong declares candidates for 5 MLC seats

Bengaluru: The Congress has announced the candidate list for the June 2024 polls to five MLC seats. Former Hiriyuru BJP MLA Poornima’s husband D T Srinivas will contest from South East Teachers’ constituency, which is held by BJP MLC Y A Narayanaswamy. The couple had quit the saffron party recently and joined the Congress. Poornima is the daughter of former minister and Congress leader A Krishnappa, who hails from the backward Golla community. Her husband Srinivas had contested from the South East Graduates’ MLC seat as BJP rebel against the party’s official candidate Chidanada Gowda who trumped him. Former BJP MLC Puttanna has been declared the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency candidate. He had jumped ship from the BJP to the Congress and had unsuccessfully contested from the Rajajinagar assembly constituency in the May 10, 2023, assembly polls. Former minister S Suresh Kumar had defeated Puttanna. The other candidates are Ramoji Gowda for Bengaluru Graduates’ seat, K K Manjunath for South West Teachers’ and Dr Chandrshekhar B Patil for North East Graduates’ constituency. ENS

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ANKOLA(UTTARA KANNADA) : Riding on the successful implementation of the five schemes, including Gruha Lakshmi and Gruha Jyothi, the state Congress is now confident of winning 20 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. The hall of Nadavara Sabha Bhavan in Ankola reverberated with the achievements of the five schemes as almost all Congress leaders spoke about them. They said the party will repeat its Assembly elections feat by garnering 20 seats out of the total 28. They also had many suggestions. “Organising the party should not be a thing for a day, or two, or just during the elections. It should be done constantly and every day,” said Haliyal MLA R V Deshpande. Lashing out at the BJP, Deshpande said the saffron party leaders are spreading rumours that many MLAs are joining them. “But I will tell you that nobody is leaving the Congress and we definitely do not need anybody from the BJP,” he added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also had a word of advice for his party colleagues -- resolve the internal differences rather than squabbling in public. “Differences are bound to occur in a political party. Do not provide a feast to the media by making it public. Resolve it within the party fold,” he said. Sirsi MLA Bhimanna Naik said the party should be strengthened and pointed out that the organisation of the party is going at a slow pace in the district. Kumta- Karwar MLA Satish Sail thanked seniors for the five schemes, but added that Uttara Kannada district being a tourist hub, the government should provide a boost to the sector here. “We will all work for the party’s victory in the Lok Sabha polls, but at least ensure that there is sufficient employment opportunities in the district by promoting tourism,” he said. Senior Congress leader H K Patil, who was deputed by the KPCC to gather opinion on the Lok Sabha elections, said there is good enthusiasm in the party over the forthcoming elections. “There is no doubt that the party will win 20 seats in the elections. I am happy about this meeting today. You all spoke openly heartedly. We do not have differences. Even if there are minor differences, there are leaders here to resolve them,” he said. Cong declares candidates for 5 MLC seats Bengaluru: The Congress has announced the candidate list for the June 2024 polls to five MLC seats. Former Hiriyuru BJP MLA Poornima’s husband D T Srinivas will contest from South East Teachers’ constituency, which is held by BJP MLC Y A Narayanaswamy. The couple had quit the saffron party recently and joined the Congress. Poornima is the daughter of former minister and Congress leader A Krishnappa, who hails from the backward Golla community. Her husband Srinivas had contested from the South East Graduates’ MLC seat as BJP rebel against the party’s official candidate Chidanada Gowda who trumped him. Former BJP MLC Puttanna has been declared the Bengaluru Teachers’ constituency candidate. He had jumped ship from the BJP to the Congress and had unsuccessfully contested from the Rajajinagar assembly constituency in the May 10, 2023, assembly polls. Former minister S Suresh Kumar had defeated Puttanna. The other candidates are Ramoji Gowda for Bengaluru Graduates’ seat, K K Manjunath for South West Teachers’ and Dr Chandrshekhar B Patil for North East Graduates’ constituency. ENS Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp