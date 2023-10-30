Siddu slams Centre for neglecting Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continued his tirade against the Union government, alleging step-motherly treatment towards Karnataka. In a series of posts on social media, Siddaramaiah said though Karnataka is the second highest tax contributor in the country, central grants to the state has been on a consistent decline. “Karnataka deserves equitable financial support to continue its growth and development. It’s time for a fair share,” the CM said.

Posting under #AnswerMadiModi, he said the 14th Finance Commission under the UPA government had recognised Karnataka’s significant contributions by granting a 4.72 per cent tax share. However, the subsequent BJP-led 15th Finance Commission decided to reduce it to a mere 3.64 per cent. “This adjustment, over the last four years, has inflicted a staggering fiscal shortfall of more than Rs 45,000 crore on our state,” he stated.

The CM added, “From Rs 20,986 crore in 2021-22, it has sharply dropped to Rs 13,005 crore in 2023-24 which is an alarming Rs 7,000 crore reduction.” Stating that apathy doesn’t stop at relief funds or inter-state river water disputes, the Central government has kept Karnataka waiting for funds for 61 crucial centrally sponsored schemes across 23 departments. This level of neglect is unacceptable. “Karnataka has played a significant role in driving India’s economic growth, and it’s high time our financial needs be recognised and addressed,” he added.

The CM even questioned if the BJP is taking revenge on Karnataka for not electing their candidates. “It is not just my question, but the question of all 6.5 crore Kannadigas,” he said. Siddaramaiah has been questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his social media account for the last two days.

