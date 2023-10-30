Will accept caste census report in November or December: Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday promised that his Congress government will accept the report on the socio-economic caste survey conducted by the state backward classes commission by November or December this year.

The previous governments led by H D Kumaraswamy, B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai did not accept the report even as the commission was ready to submit it, he claimed. “Our government was the first to conduct a caste census in the entire country. I had got the caste census done with the objective of learning about the social and economic status of each caste,” he said during the Prerana Samarabha programme organised by Kalidasa Health and Education Trust and Ahilya Foundation from the Kuruba community.

“The previous governments did not accept the census report. But Jayaprakash Hegde, chairman of the Commission for Backward Classes, will present the report on the caste census and we will receive it,” he asserted. He also said that everyone must work hard for society. “No one can achieve anything without hard work and setting goals,” he added.

The CM pointed out that before the arrival of the British to the Indian subcontinent, education was prohibited for ‘Shudra’ communities and even girl children of forward castes were not given access to education. Dr BR Ambedkar gave the right to education to Shudra community and girls. This history should be understood properly, he said.

Sidddaramaiah felt that it is unscientific to establish a medical college by the community as running it is expensive, and it cannot offer free seats to the poor and rural students. Therefore, if the community establishes paramedical colleges, hostels and ITIs, it will help the poor and rural children, he said.

High command to decide on cabinet reshuffle On reshuffling his cabinet after two and a half years to pave the way for new faces, Siddaramaiah clarified that the high command will take a decision in this regard.

Everyone can be a genius if given opportunity: CM

Bengaluru: “No one is a born genius. Everyone can become a genius if they are given an opportunity. Talent is not confined to caste and religion,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He was speaking at the ‘Prerana Samarambha’ organised by Kalidasa Health and Education Trust and Ahilya Foundation here on Sunday. The event was organised to felicitate meritorious students from the Kuruba community. On the occasion, over 170 medical students from the community were felicitated.

They were presented stethoscopes, while select students were given textbooks and scholarships. Emphasising the importance of education, Siddaramaiah said, “Talent will come out if students are given education and provided with opportunities. Education is needed so that one can lead a life with self-respect.” He called upon the people to help those who are deprived of education. Mentioning that the number of doctors was less earlier and vacant posts in rural areas were more, the CM said, “The dynamics has changed now as the number of doctors is double the vacancies.” He said the state government has decided to amend the existing rules to fill up vacant posts in rural areas. ENS

