Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Authority files plaint against illegal borewell in Sai Serenity

BENGALURU: Following a report on the alleged illegal construction at Sai Serenity Layout of Basavanapura ward in KR Puram polluting Yele Mallappa Shetty lake, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Authority (BWSSB) conducted an inspection and registered a complaint against a supervisor who was drilling a borewell, and the owner.

In its October 30 edition, TNIE had carried a story headlined ‘Illegal flats crop up in Sai Serenity Layout, release sewage into lake’. Acting on the report, BWSSB initiated action. BWSSB Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), KR Puram, Lokesh said there have been complaints about people drilling illegal borewells and also letting sewage into the lake, hence an inspection was conducted. The borewell work, which was happening on second cross of Godavari-Ganga block in the 30-plus acre layout, was stopped as no permission was taken and a complaint was lodged with Avalahalli police against the owner and supervisor.

“It is up to the police to take necessary action like either seizing the borewell drilling vehicle (KA-55-A-0035 and KA-01- MT-1575) or filing cases against the owner and supervisor for drilling a borewell without permission,” the AEE said. A senior police officer said whichever clause is applicable will be invoked, and a case filed.

Speaking to TNIE, Uday Prakash Reddy, site supervisor at the private building where the borewell was being drilled, said, “I am not aware of any Ground Water Authority or necessary permissions to drill. We just take up building projects and move on,” he said.

Meanwhile, HAL ward AEE Mohammed Mudassir has given a complaint to the Ground Water Authority as a borewell was being drilled at Talacauvery Layout next to Vibhutipura Lake. The official said a complaint will also be given to HAL police station for action.

