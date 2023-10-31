BJP forms 17 teams to tour Karnataka, study drought situation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP state unit is set to tour all 33 districts and has formed 17 teams headed by leaders, including former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, to assess the drought situation across the state, from November 3 to 10. The teams will submit a report to the government, and seek special time in the next assembly session for a debate on the issue.

BJP State General Secretary and MLC N Ravikumar on Monday told reporters that each team will visit two districts to study the drought situation. All MPs, MLAs, MLCs and former ministers, including J C Madhuswamy, B C Nagesh, Shivaram Hebbar, K Gopalaiah, MTB Nagaraj and Shashikala Jolle will be part of the teams, he added.

Yediyurappa’s team will tour Tumakuru and Bengaluru, whereas state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel’s team will visit Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts. Senior leader CT Ravi’s team will go to Kolar and Chikkaballapura, he said.

Former minister KS Eshwarappa’s team will tour Ballari and Koppal districts, former CM Sadanand Gowda Mandya and Hassan, Govind Karjol (Dharwad and Vijayanagara), Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Mysuru, Chamarajanagar), Arvind Bellad (Raichur and Yadgir) and B Y Vijayendra(Bidar and Kalaburagi). Former ministers Sriramulu (Haveri and Gadag), Aravind Limbavali (Belagavi and Chikkodi), Araga Jnanendra, Sunil Kumar (Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada), Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri(Davanagere and Chitradurga), R Ashoka (Mangaluru and Kodagu) and Kota Srinivas Poojary(Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara) will lead their teams.

Ravikumar said a report on the drought situation will be released on November 10, and submitted to the government. The party has engaged the teams to assess the situation, including ‘goshalas’ for cattle. There is no water in the state’s dams, the lands have turned barren and drinking water has became scarce, he observed. “Water is being supplied in tankers, borewells have gone dry, electricity has become expensive and small industries have shut down,” he said. Ravikumar said Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees have almost gone out of business.

Bommai given rest, Somashekara omitted

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai who is recuperating from a surgery, and former minister S T Somashekara, who is in a dilemma as to whether to quit the BJP and join the Congress, have not been included in any of the teams.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The BJP state unit is set to tour all 33 districts and has formed 17 teams headed by leaders, including former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, to assess the drought situation across the state, from November 3 to 10. The teams will submit a report to the government, and seek special time in the next assembly session for a debate on the issue. BJP State General Secretary and MLC N Ravikumar on Monday told reporters that each team will visit two districts to study the drought situation. All MPs, MLAs, MLCs and former ministers, including J C Madhuswamy, B C Nagesh, Shivaram Hebbar, K Gopalaiah, MTB Nagaraj and Shashikala Jolle will be part of the teams, he added. Yediyurappa’s team will tour Tumakuru and Bengaluru, whereas state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel’s team will visit Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts. Senior leader CT Ravi’s team will go to Kolar and Chikkaballapura, he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Former minister KS Eshwarappa’s team will tour Ballari and Koppal districts, former CM Sadanand Gowda Mandya and Hassan, Govind Karjol (Dharwad and Vijayanagara), Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Mysuru, Chamarajanagar), Arvind Bellad (Raichur and Yadgir) and B Y Vijayendra(Bidar and Kalaburagi). Former ministers Sriramulu (Haveri and Gadag), Aravind Limbavali (Belagavi and Chikkodi), Araga Jnanendra, Sunil Kumar (Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada), Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri(Davanagere and Chitradurga), R Ashoka (Mangaluru and Kodagu) and Kota Srinivas Poojary(Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara) will lead their teams. Ravikumar said a report on the drought situation will be released on November 10, and submitted to the government. The party has engaged the teams to assess the situation, including ‘goshalas’ for cattle. There is no water in the state’s dams, the lands have turned barren and drinking water has became scarce, he observed. “Water is being supplied in tankers, borewells have gone dry, electricity has become expensive and small industries have shut down,” he said. Ravikumar said Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees have almost gone out of business. Bommai given rest, Somashekara omitted Former CM Basavaraj Bommai who is recuperating from a surgery, and former minister S T Somashekara, who is in a dilemma as to whether to quit the BJP and join the Congress, have not been included in any of the teams. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp