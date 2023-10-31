Home States Karnataka

FDA exam scam accused in cahoots with Karnataka govt: Ashwath Narayana

BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar said the party has taken the issue seriously and its workers will protest in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts.

Published: 31st October 2023 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2023 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayana (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  BJP leader and former minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayana here on Monday alleged that the key accused in the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) first division assistant selection examination scam, Rudragouda Patil, has committed the crime in connivance with the Congress government in the state.

On some candidates writing the exam using bluetooth devices, he told reporters that RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge should resign, taking moral responsibility for the scam. “Committing such malpractice has become a habit for Rudragowda Patil. He was involved in a similar scam earlier, and is out on bail now. As the incident occurred right under the nose of the minister, he should take responsibility and resign,” he added.

BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravikumar said the party has taken the issue seriously and its workers will protest in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts. He demanded the immediate arrest of all the accused, including Patil, and a comprehensive investigation. “The illegality cannot happen without the cooperation of officials and ministers. Why did KEA give one hour extra time to 20 people in the  FDA exam? Only nine have been arrested till now. Why has Patil not been picked up yet? Is it  because he is your party worker,” he asked Congress leaders.

