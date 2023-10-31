Forest department action against actor Jaggesh a publicity stunt: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed further proceedings against actor and BJP Rajya Sabha member Jaggesh on the notice issued by the forest department against him for allegedly possessing a tiger claw pendant, under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the interim order of stay for four weeks and adjourned the hearing to November 29. Prima facie, the action taken appears to be contrary to law unless it is justified by the state by its objections, or otherwise, the judge observed. The matter requires consideration on the legal score, as contended by the petitioner’s counsel, he added.

Hearing the arguments of senior counsel Prabhuling K Navadagi, representing the petitioner, and Additional State Public Prosecutor (ASPP) BN Jagadeesh, the court questioned the forest department as to how the search was conducted immediately after serving a notice on the petitioner without giving him an opportunity to provide an explanation.

Jaggesh’s counsel argued that searching for a tiger claw, the state has unleashed claws of power under the Wildlife (Protection) Act in an illegal manner. On an assumption that the petitioner owned a part of a wild animal, endangered, he was issued a notice on October 25. Just 60 minutes after issuing the notice, the petitioner’s house was searched. The very action initiated against the petitioner invoking Section 50 of the Act is erroneous, he argued.

Mortal hurry

The court orally asked the ASPP, “Having issued a notice directing to surrender the part of a wild animal if any, failing which, action would be taken under the Act, you have to keep quiet. What is the mortal hurry? Once you issued a notice, you could not have barged into the house. It appears the search was conducted for publicity...”

The ASPP submitted that the raid was conducted after they received information that the petitioner wanted to tamper with the evidence and he wanted to surrender a fake tiger claw pendant. In terms of Section 39 of the Act, if such material is in possession of any person, it would be illegal and consequently become a government property. They were entitled to search and seize without issuing any notice.

The seized material is sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory and the Directorate of Wildlife Institute of India and if the report comes against the petitioner, the action could be justified and if it comes against the state, there is no offence committed, he argued.

Shah Qadri summoned for inquiry

Chikkamagaluru: Leopard and deer pelts were found and seized from the residence of Inam Dattatreya Swamy Baba Budan Dargah Shah Qadri by the forest department officials, following a search operation, on Friday. Shah Qadri had been on a visit to Raichur, and the officials of the department were disappointed when he did not turn up even after waiting for him until the evening. Chikkamagaluru Range Forest Officer Mohan served a notice to Shah Qadri Ghous Mohiuddin, seeking an explanation and related documents on the details of the pelt found in his house. The notice sought his physical presence in the Range Forest Office for further inquiry on November 2. A case has been registered under the Wildlife Conservation Act of 1972 in the RFO.

