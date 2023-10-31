Karnataka State Education Policy panel’s maiden meeting on November 2

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 15-member committee formed by the state government to draft the State Education Policy (SEP) will hold its maiden meeting on Nov 2. Sources in the Education Department told TNIE that on November 3, a meeting of the eight-member committee of experts/advisors will be held.

“One of the prime agendas of the meeting is to set up sub-committees with members from primary and higher education departments. This is because no government officials have been appointed as members of the committees. The terms and conditions of the sub-committees will be discussed. The task of each committee is yet to be decided,” the sources said. The sub-committees to be formed will be given deadlines to prepare and submit reports. The committee members will also discuss the tasks of the State Education Policy Commission.

The sources said the finalisation of the introduction to SEP and terms of reference will take time. It is only after which the chapters will be added to SEP. Whether each committee member will be asked to handle a subject, like in the National Education Policy (NEP), is yet to be decided.

On October 11, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued an order for the formation of the committee with Prof Sukhdev Thorat as its chairman. The order listed 15 eminent personalities as part of the committee. It stated that Dr Bhagyavana S Mudigoudra, special officer, Department of Higher Education, has been appointed as member-secretary. Along with them, the state government also appointed eight members as experts/ advisors to the committee.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The 15-member committee formed by the state government to draft the State Education Policy (SEP) will hold its maiden meeting on Nov 2. Sources in the Education Department told TNIE that on November 3, a meeting of the eight-member committee of experts/advisors will be held. “One of the prime agendas of the meeting is to set up sub-committees with members from primary and higher education departments. This is because no government officials have been appointed as members of the committees. The terms and conditions of the sub-committees will be discussed. The task of each committee is yet to be decided,” the sources said. The sub-committees to be formed will be given deadlines to prepare and submit reports. The committee members will also discuss the tasks of the State Education Policy Commission. The sources said the finalisation of the introduction to SEP and terms of reference will take time. It is only after which the chapters will be added to SEP. Whether each committee member will be asked to handle a subject, like in the National Education Policy (NEP), is yet to be decided.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On October 11, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued an order for the formation of the committee with Prof Sukhdev Thorat as its chairman. The order listed 15 eminent personalities as part of the committee. It stated that Dr Bhagyavana S Mudigoudra, special officer, Department of Higher Education, has been appointed as member-secretary. Along with them, the state government also appointed eight members as experts/ advisors to the committee. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp