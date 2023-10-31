Polluted water supply: HAL residents fume at BWSSB

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dozens of residents at Annasandrapalya in HAL BBMP ward, have complained that the water coming from Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) tap is emitting a foul smell, and suspect that the sewage water is getting mixed. Officials suspect that seepage from clogged pits may be running into water pipes.

Priscilla Jacob, a resident of the locality and AAP party worker said that the sump at her house gets polluted regularly, due to BWSSB releasing dirty water. “Last week, I had to empty about 6,000 litres of water to clean my sump, and then hire a water tanker. Again on Monday, the BWSSB tap had contaminated water. The water coming from the BWSSB tap is coloured and stinks. We had to close the tap,” she said.

H Allabakash, a retired employee of a private firm said, there is already water scarcity and irregular water supply. To top it all, if polluted water is released in taps, residents will be forced to buy water from tankers.

“When water supply starts, we get polluted water for the first 20-30 minutes. Hence we close the tap and turn them on again, after clean water starts flowing and fill our tanks. We suspect that there could be a damage to underground sewage and water pipes. Officials should address the concern at the earliest,” said Allabakash.

BWSSB Assistant Executive Engineer, Mohammed Mudassir, who visited the spot, assured the residents of taking steps to rectify the problem soon. “There could be seepage due to a clogged sewage pit at upstream of Annasandrapalya. The staff suspects that there could be a damage to the pipes and hence polluted water is getting mixed with drinking water line. I am attending to the issue and will resolve it at the earliest.”

