Students in Karnataka's residential schools wait for uniforms, basic kits

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The state government, which has stretched itself financially after introducing four of the five guarantee schemes, does not seem to have enough funds to provide basic necessities for poor students studying in residential schools across the state.

The state has 833 residential schools that are run by different departments, including social welfare, minorities and backward castes. The basic requirements of students, like uniforms, shoes, soap, toothpaste and others, are supplied to students by the government regularly. But this year, the kits have not yet been supplied to the students, though the academic year started in June.

As of now, parents of students are taking care of these costs. A teacher at one such residential school said it has become difficult to convince students about lack of government support. The kits have not been supplied as the government is said to be facing a fund crunch, he added.

Sources in the Karnataka Residential Institutions Society said residential schools have students studying from 6th standard to 10th. Each class has around 50 students and each school has about 250 students. With 833 government residential schools across the state, the total number of students studying in these schools is upwards of two lakh.

Basavaraj Yadwad, Assistant Director of Social Welfare Department, Athani, said providing basic necessities to residential school students does not come under his department. A special cell, Karnataka Vasati Shikshana Samsthe, has been formed and it is based in Bengaluru. Yadwad said he has informed his higher-ups, who have alerted the cell. “We are expecting the problem to be solved soon,” he added. Naveen Kumar Raju S, Executive Director, Karnataka Residential Institutions Society, Bengaluru, was not available for comment.

