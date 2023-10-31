Talks on Mekedatu jinxed, no consensus among states

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for accusing the Centre of being averse to development works in the state, including irrigation projects.

“We know it is tradition for Congress to spread false rumours and misinformation. But it isn’t becoming of a CM to wreak havoc in people’s lives by doing so. You are very well aware of the status of the Mekedatu project -- if not, let us remind you, since your briefing team seems to be doing a sorry job,” the minister said.

The discussion on the DPR of the Mekedatu project was included on the agenda during various meetings of CWMA, but the discussion could not take place due to lack of consensus among party states. “The DPRs of Kalasa and Bhandura scheme Nala have already been approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC) with certain conditions, and this has been communicated to the government of Karnataka,” Shekhawat stated.

The minister said of the five projects from Karnataka prioritised under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) -- Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme during 2017-17, three are completed. Two are ongoing & Rs 1190.05 crore of the of Rs 1238.30 crore of Central assistance has already been released to date. Under Atal Bhujal Yojana, Karnataka has already received Rs 629.54 crore from the Centre but spent only Rs 274.05 crore as of October 28,” he stated. “What explains this?”, he questioned Siddaramaiah.

The Union minister was responding to the CM’s allegations that the Union government hasn’t addressed Karnataka’s water issues, despite rainfall deficit. Projects like Mekedatu and Mahadayi are pending for the Centre’s approval. The state’s initiative, Upper Krishna Project for North Karnataka’s irrigation, awaits gazette notification and national status from the Centre, the CM had stated.

On Monday, the CM continued his tirade against the Centre, questioning, “Where is the Rs 18,000 crore fund for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, as promised in the 2018-19 Union government budget?” BJP MP from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya hit back at the CM. “Sir, you are the Chief Minister of Karnataka. But you have become the Chief Lier of Karnataka. Please find attached the notifications where Central Govt has already released Rs 500 crores for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, whereas GoK hasn’t released any funds yet for the year 2023-24. Sri Priyank Kharge’s proposed fact check unit will be overburdened fact checking our liar CM,” the BJP MP tweeted, with a copy of the GO issued by the Centre.

