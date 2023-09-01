Home States Karnataka

Basavaraj Bommai urges government to stop releasing water  

Bommai said that the government released 10,000 cusecs for 15 days as directed by the Cauvery Water Management Authority, but did not take up a legal fight against it.

Published: 01st September 2023 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2023 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former CM and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday urged the Karnataka government to stop releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

Bommai said that from the beginning, the Karnataka government erred in the Cauvery issue. Bommai said that the government released 10,000 cusecs for 15 days as directed by the Cauvery Water Management Authority, but did not take up a legal fight against it.

He said the government is holding consultations with the legal experts after releasing 5,000 cusecs each day to Tamil Nadu. The government should immediately stop releasing water as there is no point in taking up a legal fight and releasing water, Bommai said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai BJP Cauvery issue Karnataka government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp