Basavaraj Bommai urges government to stop releasing water  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former CM and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday urged the Karnataka government to stop releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and file an appeal in the Supreme Court.

Bommai said that from the beginning, the Karnataka government erred in the Cauvery issue. Bommai said that the government released 10,000 cusecs for 15 days as directed by the Cauvery Water Management Authority, but did not take up a legal fight against it.

He said the government is holding consultations with the legal experts after releasing 5,000 cusecs each day to Tamil Nadu. The government should immediately stop releasing water as there is no point in taking up a legal fight and releasing water, Bommai said.

