BJP leader Renukacharya meets agriculture minister, sets off more speculation

With the minister busy with a scheduled interaction with reporters at the Press Club of Bengaluru (PCB), Renukacharya waited for over an hour to meet him.

Published: 01st September 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former minister and BJP leader MP Renukacharya, aide of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, on Thursday called on Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, amid speculation that the former was joining the Congress party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

With the minister busy with a scheduled interaction with reporters at the Press Club of Bengaluru (PCB), Renukacharya waited for over an hour to meet him. The duo held discussions privately for some time, amid media glare. But they claimed that since they were friends for several years, it had nothing to do with ‘Operation Hasta’. 

A week ago, Renukacharya had called on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, which he had sought to link with the development of Honnali constituency, from where he lost this time. 

He claimed he is an aspirant for the Lok Sabha ticket from Davanagere constituency. The former MLA was recently issued a show cause notice by the BJP for speaking against the party after he alleged that Yediyurappa and his son, Shikaripura MLA BY Vijayendra, had been ignored by party leaders. He is also said to have skipped a meeting called by National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh at the party office here on Thursday. 

