Congress leader assaults official, booked

Congress leader Avinash Bhaskar and his associate Raju went to the Palike office and started arguing with health inspector Dhanashetty over the matter.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A local Congress leader assaulted a health inspector of Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike (KMF) and threatened to kidnap his children on Wednesday for the delay in Palike hiring his vehicle. An FIR has been filed against the leader and his associate in this connection.

Confirming the assault, Palike Commissioner Bhuvanesh Patil told reporters on Thursday that Congress leader Avinash Bhaskar and his associate Raju went to the Palike office and started arguing with health inspector Dhanashetty over the matter.

Avinash and Raju dragged Dhanashetty to a room and assaulted him. This happened in the presence of some employees of the Palike. Avinash and Raju were drunk, according to the employees.

Dhanashetty and his colleagues, who went to Bramhapur police station in the evening to file a complaint, returned home after seeing a big group of supporters of Avinash there. 

FIR registered: Kalaburagi police commissioner 

On Thursday morning, the Palike employees and officers staged a protest in front of their office against the assault on their colleague and demanded that the commissioner initiate police action on the accused. They also sought protection from Dhanashetty.

The commissioner said that he spoke to senior police officers and they sent an inspector to his office where Dhanashetty filed a complaint against Avinash and Raju. Kalaburagi Police Commissioner R Chetan told TNIE that an FIR against Avinash and Raju has been registered. District Congress president Jagadev Guttedar, who spoke to TNIE, admitted that Avinash is a Congress worker.

